Blues & BBQ event coming to Fayetteville Limestone Plaza July 20

The Blues & BBQ event in Limestone Plaza in Fayetteville will be held at 5:30 on Thursday, July 20. (Fayetteville Fire & EMS)

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

On Thursday, July 20, businesses and organizations in the area will come together for a night of live music, food and drink at the Limestone Plaza in Fayetteville for residents to enjoy.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. on July 20, 26 local businesses and restaurants will have booths for people to purchase food and drinks, and music will be provided by local bands Los Blancos and The Coachmen. The event is free to attend.

The event is sponsored by Fayetteville Fire and EMS, the Greater Manlius Chamber of Commerce, Carrabba’s, Grover’s Table, Pinnacle investments and Upstate Stone. Fayetteville Fire Chief Paul Hildreth said the Blues & BBQ event was created as way to bring attention to the Limestone Plaza area and bring people together in a block party format.

Fayetteville Fire and EMS will have a table there with community outreach information and a fire prevention trailer will also be there for attendees to check out.

“We’re trying to keep an emphasis on the local aspect and to get people to get out and see the businesses we have in the community,” said Hildreth. “It’s part of our [fire department] philosophy to give back to the community. We’re trying to get into the community more to show people we’re not just a tax burden. We do things like smoke detector installs and fire inspections.”

Hildreth said there will be some road closures for the event: all of Limestone Plaza from Route 5, and Brooklea Drive from Limestone Plaza to Mechanic Street.

For more information about the event, search Facebook events for “Blues and BBQ” or call the Fayetteville Fire Department at 315-637-6101.

