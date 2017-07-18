AnCor to host golf tourney benefiting Maureen’s Hope

Jul 18, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Baldwinsville Messenger, Community, News, Nonprofits
Design/build and general contracting firm AnCor Inc. is holding the “18 Holes of Hope” Charity Golf Tournament to benefit Maureen’s Hope, which offers support to families facing cancer and other serious illnesses. The tournament takes place July 24 at Timber Banks.
“These fundraising events allow us to be able to do what we do,” Maureen’s Hope Founder Susan Bertrand said in an email to the Messenger.
Maureen’s Hope has a variety of programs to assist families of those with cancer or another life-altering diagnosis. Among the services Maureen’s Hope offers are:
The 18 Holes of Hope tournament begins at noon Monday, July 24, at Timber Banks Golf Club, 3536 Timber Banks Parkway, Baldwinsville. Admission to the captain-and-crew-style tournament is $150 per person and includes access to the driving range plus lunch, dinner and prizes.
To register for the tournament or to sign up as a sponsor, visit maureenshope.org/ancor-18-holes-of-hope-charity-golf-tournament or mail a check to AnCor Foundation, 831 James St., Syracuse, NY 13203.
To confirm your interest in participation and/or sponsorship, contact AnCor’s Director of Business Development Bob Picciott Jr. at (315) 579-4266. Please email company logo artwork file for all sponsorships to RJP@ancorinc.com.
