Jul 18, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Business, News

All in for Aldi

Van Buren Supervisor Claude Sykes (left) presided over the Aldi ribbon cutting July 17. (Photo by Van Buren Town Clerk Lynn Precourt)

Baldwinsville shoppers rejoice: Aldi is open for business. The discount grocery store, located at 2254 Downer St. across from River Mall, held a grand opening ceremony July 17. “We know Baldwinsville residents are looking for a great value and quality groceries that they love,” Aaron Sumida, vice president of Aldi’s Tully division, said in a news release. “By offering quality exclusive brand products at affordable prices, Aldi is the answer to customers’ needs.” Aldi is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

