All in for Aldi

Van Buren Supervisor Claude Sykes (left) presided over the Aldi ribbon cutting July 17. (Photo by Van Buren Town Clerk Lynn Precourt)

Baldwinsville shoppers rejoice: Aldi is open for business. The discount grocery store, located at 2254 Downer St. across from River Mall, held a grand opening ceremony July 17. “We know Baldwinsville residents are looking for a great value and quality groceries that they love,” Aaron Sumida, vice president of Aldi’s Tully division, said in a news release. “By offering quality exclusive brand products at affordable prices, Aldi is the answer to customers’ needs.” Aldi is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story