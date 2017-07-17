World class quits at OCC

Quilt show at OCC brings in world class quilts and vendors

Over 100 local and international quilters will be showing their one of a kind quilts in a Quilt Show at Onondaga Community College through July 27. The exhibit is part of the annual Quilting by the Lake Conference, put on by the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn. Quilting by the Lake is one of the longest running conferences in the country and offers some of the most cutting edge workshops and faculty in the quilting community.

Quilts by world renowned faculty, local artists, and conference attendees will be on view. Many of the quilts were started at the conference last year, where serious quilt makers and designers go to immerse themselves in innovative ideas and techniques. Visitors can also shop for quilting supplies with various vendors such as Country Keepsakes, hand dyed and printed fabric by Pat Pauly, and unique gifts from the Schweinfurth Art Center’s gift shop. The Quilt Show is open, air conditioned, and free to the public from 11:30 to 5:30 p.m. The Quilt Show will be closed on Saturday, July 22, but will reopen with normal hours on Sunday July 23.

For a behind the scenes look at the classes, special guided tours are available on Thursdays July 20 and July 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. Tours include an introduction to Quilting by the Lake, tour of the quilt show, classroom tours, and a lecture by faculty member Maria Shell on the 20th and Wen Redmond on the 27th. Pre-registration is required for tour day participation.$20, call 315-255-1553 to register.

For more information please visit schweinfurthartcenter.org/qbl.cfm or call 315-225-1553.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story