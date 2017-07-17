Town board amends zoning law to further support agriculture

Jul 17, 2017 Jason Emerson Agriculture, Cazenovia Republican, Government
photo courtesy Donald McCrimmon
By Jason Emerson
Editor
After more than one year of work, the Cazenovia Town Board last week approved a 144-page local law that amends the town zoning laws to further support agriculture, farm operations and farmland protection. The changes were based mainly on a state review of the town zoning code and its official recommendations for amending the law to make it more in-line with state law, however, the town board also included changes with the intent to make the town more “farm friendly” in its zoning.
The law was approved unanimously at the board’s July 10 regular monthly meeting.
According to Town Attorney John Langey only a few major changes were made to the town zoning law through this new legislation. Those changes include:
This latest law is part of a line of legislation designed to support and protect agriculture in the town of Cazenovia. The town board approved its Farmland Protection Plan in 2014 to protect, encourage and enhance agricultural development and preservation in the town.
In 2016, the board proposed another local law to amend the town zoning laws to further support agriculture, farm operations and farmland protection. While the board held a public hearing on the 2016 law, it never took a vote. They were advised to send the law back to the state Department of Agriculture and Markets for comments, after which detailed negotiations with them took place in the late fall. Based on those the law was revised — with the town board accepting many of the state recommendations but also rejecting some — and the result was the law approved last Monday.
To read the full text of the new local law, visit the town website at townofcazenovia.org and click the “laws, proposed” link.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
