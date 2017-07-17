Skaneateles Library book sale this week

Skaneateles Library’s Summer Book Sale returns July 20

Skaneateles Library’s popular Summer Book Sale will begin this year on Thursday evening July 20th, and run through Sunday afternoon July 23rd. “The timing for the Book Sale is a little later than usual,” said Library Trustee Paula Conan. “It will be the same weekend as the Curbstone Festival this year, which seems to pull in quite a lot of folks every summer. We look forward to seeing a few newcomers shopping for some bargain books!”

Since 2014, the Summer Book Sale has been held in the apparatus bays of the Skaneateles Village Hall. “This location has been such a boon,” said Conan, despite the logistical challenges presented by having to move more than 20,000 donated books from the basement of the Library to the Village Hall several blocks away. “The books can be kept safe, clean and dry throughout the Sale, and the customers have a much more comfortable shopping experience. It is really wonderful that the Village Board has been consistently willing to help the library— and the community — by allowing us to use the apparatus bays in this way.”

The Summer Book Sale has been an important fundraiser for the Library for more than 30 years and remains a significant source of financial support. Although the Library now receives taxpayer funding for its annual operating budget, only about 80 percent of that budget is covered by the taxpayers. For that reason, the Summer Book Sale and other fundraising events continue to be critical to the Library’s ability to meet the remainder of its annual operating costs. “We’ll be using the money we raise for things like programming and adding to the collection,” said Conan. “It’s all part of trying to provide the high-quality library services that our community deserves and has come to expect.”

Book prices will be the same as for the past two years: unless otherwise marked, $3 for adult hardcover and trade paper books on Thursday evening, dropping to $2 as of Friday morning; $1 for mass market paperbacks; $2 for hardcover children’s books and $1 for children’s paperbacks. The Sale also features coffee-table and specialty books, music and audiobook CDs, DVDs and puzzles. Sunday’s bag sale — always a bargain-and-book-lover’s favorite — allows shoppers to pay just $5 for a Library-supplied paper shopping bag and fill it with all the books and other merchandise the bag can hold.

All purchases must be made with cash or check; no credit or debit cards can be accepted. Summer Book Sale hours are: Thursday, July 2h from 6 to 9 p.m.; Friday, July 21 from 9 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 22 from 9 to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, July 23 from 11 to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit skaneateleslibrary.org or call the Library at 315-685-5135.

