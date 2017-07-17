 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

New survey asks: How do we value Cazenovia Lake?

Jul 17, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Health

New survey asks: How do we value Cazenovia Lake?

Researchers are conducting a survey on behalf of the Cazenovia Lake Foundation to determine how residents and visitors value Cazenovia Lake. Throughout Europe and North America, people are taking stock of their water resources including freshwater lakes. This includes uses for water recreation, aesthetic views, water supply (in some cases) and ecological habitat for fish and wildlife.

Community residents are encouraged to take this online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/CazLakeStudy to assist the village and town of Cazenovia to chart the future of the lake.

 

Comment on this Story

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill