New survey asks: How do we value Cazenovia Lake?

Jul 17, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Health
Researchers are conducting a survey on behalf of the Cazenovia Lake Foundation to determine how residents and visitors value Cazenovia Lake. Throughout Europe and North America, people are taking stock of their water resources including freshwater lakes. This includes uses for water recreation, aesthetic views, water supply (in some cases) and ecological habitat for fish and wildlife.
Community residents are encouraged to take this online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/CazLakeStudy to assist the village and town of Cazenovia to chart the future of the lake.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Jul 17, 2017 0
Jul 17, 2017 0
Jul 17, 2017 0
Jul 14, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 17, 2017
Jul 17, 2017
Jul 17, 2017
Jul 17, 2017