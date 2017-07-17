New survey asks: How do we value Cazenovia Lake?

Researchers are conducting a survey on behalf of the Cazenovia Lake Foundation to determine how residents and visitors value Cazenovia Lake. Throughout Europe and North America, people are taking stock of their water resources including freshwater lakes. This includes uses for water recreation, aesthetic views, water supply (in some cases) and ecological habitat for fish and wildlife.

Community residents are encouraged to take this online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/CazLakeStudy to assist the village and town of Cazenovia to chart the future of the lake.

