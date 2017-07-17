Area Police Blotters – Week of July 7 to 14

Cazenovia Police Department

Change purse near McDonalds; a child’s flotation device on Cazenovia Lake; and a kayak bag alongside Carpenter’s Barn. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.

Failure to stop at stop sign: 1

No/inadequate muffler: 1

Speed in zone: 2

Uninspected motor vehicle: 2

Unregistered trailer: 1

Cazenovia police are investigating the reported larceny of a kayak that was chained to a dock at a residence on Hickory Street. The larceny reportedly occurred sometime overnight on July 8.

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

