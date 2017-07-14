 

What’s on PAC-B? July 15-21

Jul 14, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next 10 programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, July 15

  • 9:00 AM Reynolds School Play “Treasure Island”(2017)
  • 10:15AM Baker: An Evening of Song (5/31/2017)
  • 11:25AM Durgee & Baker Fall Band Concert (2005)
  • 12:00 PM Board of Education Meeting (July 10, 2017)
  • then Albany Reports
  • then CMS & You
  • 3:00 PM Addiction Awareness: Community Wesleyan Church (2016)
  • 4:15 PM Canton Woods: Spelling Bee (2006)
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Reynolds School Play “Treasure Island”(2017) 7:15 PM Baker: An Evening of Song (5/31/2017)
  • 8:25 PM Durgee & Baker Fall Band Concert (2005)
  • 9:00 PM Board of Education Meeting (July 10, 2017)
  • then Albany Reports
  • then CMS & You

Sunday, July 16

  • 9:00 AM Board of Education Meeting (July 10, 2017)
  • then Albany Reports
  • then CMS & You
  • 12:00 PM Addiction Awareness: Community Wesleyan Church (2016)
  • 1:15 PM Canton Woods: Spelling Bee (2006)
  • 2:00 PM Gardens of Baldwinsville: Ann Makowiec – Last Blush (2004)
  • 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church
  • 4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Board of Education Meeting (July 10, 2017)
  • then Albany Reports
  • then CMS & You
  • 9:00 PM Reynolds School Play “Treasure Island”(2017)
  • 10:15PM Baker: An Evening of Song (5/31/2017)
  • 11:25PM Durgee & Baker Fall Band Concert (2005)

Monday, July 17

  • 9:00 AM Addiction Awareness: Community Wesleyan Church (2016)
  • 10:15AM Canton Woods: Spelling Bee (2006)
  • 11:00AM Gardens of Baldwinsville: Ann Makowiec – Last Blush (2004)
  • 12:00PM Reynolds School Play “Treasure Island”(2017)
  • 1:15 PM Baker: An Evening of Song (5/31/2017)
  • 2:25 PM Durgee & Baker Fall Band Concert (2005)
  • 3:00 PM Board of Education Meeting (July 10, 2017)
  • then Albany Reports
  • then CMS & You
  • 6:00 PM Reynolds School Play “Treasure Island”(2017)
  • 7:15 PM Baker: An Evening of Song (5/31/2017)
  • 8:25 PM Durgee & Baker Fall Band Concert (2005)
  • 9:00 PM Addiction Awareness: Community Wesleyan Church (2016)
  • 10:15PM Canton Woods: Spelling Bee (2006)
  • 11:00PM Gardens of Baldwinsville: Ann Makowiec – Last Blush (2004)

Tuesday, July 18

  • 9:00 AM American HX Songwriter Series @ Shacksboro
  • 10:30AM Reynolds Spring Concert (2017)
  • 12:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Presbyterian Church (6/14/2017)
  • 1:00 PM Seneca River Days:  Classic Car Show 2017
  • 1:30 PM Syracuse Nationals (7/18/2014)
  • 2:15 PM Syracuse Nationals & Hot Rod Show (2012)
  • 3:00 PM Irish Dancers Scoil Rince Branwen (6/3/2017)
  • 3:30 PM A Cappella for the Fellas (2016)
  • 5:05 PM Baker Spring Choral Concert (2009)
  • 6:00 PM GBAC 3rd Annual EMS Competition (2012)
  • 7:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Gardening w Herbs” Cathy Loperfido (2016)
  • 7:35 PM Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Amazon Rain Forest (9/2007)
  • 9:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: John Hudson (2010)
  • 10:00PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Marilyn Breakey (2013)
  •  10:30PM Lackawanna Memories w Charlie Abbot

Wednesday, July 19

  • 9:00 AM GBAC 3rd Annual EMS Competition (2012)
  • 10:00PM Friends of BPL: “Gardening w Herbs” Cathy Loperfido (2016)
  • 10:35PM Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Amazon Rain Forest (9/2007)
  • 12:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: John Hudson (2010)
  • 1:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Marilyn Breakey (2013)
  • 1:30 PM Lackawana Memories w Charlie Abbot
  • 3:00 PM American HX Songwriter Series @ Shacksboro
  • 4:30 PM Reynolds Spring Concert (2017)
  • 6:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Presbyterian Church (6/14/2017)
  • 7:00 PM Seneca River Days:  Classic Car Show 2017
  • 7:30 PM Syracuse Nationals (7/18/2014)
  • 8:15 PM Syracuse Nationals & Hot Rod Show (2012)
  • 9:00 PM Irish Dancers Scoil Rince Branwen (6/3/2017)
  • 9:30 PM Acappella for the Fellas (2016)
  • 11:05PM Baker Spring Choral Concert (2009)

Thursday, July 20

  • 9:00 AM Irish Dancers Scoil Rince Branwen (6/3/2017)
  • 9:30 AM Acappella for the Fellas (2016)
  • 11:05AM Baker Spring Choral Concert (2009)
  • 12:00 PM GBAC 3rd Annual EMS Competition (2012)
  • 1:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Gardening w Herbs” Cathy Loperfido (2016)
  • 1:35 PM Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Amazon Rain Forest (9/2007)
  • 3:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: John Hudson (2010)
  • 4:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Marilyn Breakey (2013)
  • 4:30 PM Lackawanna Memories w Charlie Abbot
  • 6:00 PM American HX Songwriter Series @ Shacksboro
  • 7:30 PM Reynolds Spring Concert (2017)
  • 9:00 PM B’ville Community Band @ Presbyterian Church (6/14/2017)
  • 10:00PM Seneca River Days:  Classic Car Show 2017
  • 10:30PM Syracuse Nationals (7/18/2014)
  • 11:15PM Syracuse Nationals & Hot Rod Show (2012)

Friday, July 21

  • 9:00 AM B’ville Community Band @ Presbyterian Church (6/14/2017)
  • 10:00AM Seneca River Days:  Classic Car Show 2017
  • 10:30AM Syracuse Nationals (7/18/2014)
  • 11:15AM Syracuse Nationals & Hot Rod Show (7,21,22,2012)
  • 12:00PM Irish Dancers Scoil Rince Branwen (6/3/2017)
  • 12:30PM Acappella for the Fellas (2016)
  • 2:05 PM Baker Spring Choral Concert (2009)
  • 3:00 PM GBAC 3rd Annual EMS Competition (2012)
  • 4:00 PM Friends of BPL: “Gardening w Herbs” Cathy Loperfido (2016)
  • 4:35 PM Dr. Charles Mango @ Beaver Lake: Amazon Rain Forest (9/2007)
  • 6:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: John Hudson (2010)
  • 7:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Marilyn Breakey (2013)
  • 7:30 PM Lackawana Memories w Charlie Abbot
  • 9:00 PM American HX Songwriter Series @ Shacksboro
  • 10:30PM Reynolds Spring Concert (2017)

