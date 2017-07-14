Cazenovia Little League captures 2017 major league district 9 championship

On July 12, Cazenovia Little League captured the District 9 majors championship with a 9-1 win over Northern Community at Delutis Field in Rome. Front Row (L-R): Jack Donlin, Ryder Forrest, Sully Clarke, Jacob Grevelding, JP Hoak, Max Digiacomo, Jack Byrnes, Cameron Barnes. Second Row: Leland Seamans, Gavin Richardson, Chris Kelly, Colton Roberts, AJ Rothfeld. Coaches Row: Steve Forrest, Paul Barnes, Mike Donlin. (submitted photo)

On July 12, Cazenovia Little League captured the District 9 majors championship with a 9-1 win over Northern Community at Delutis Field in Rome. The boys from Cazenovia and DeRuyter schools will travel to Horseheads, N.Y., from July 15 to 21for the sectional tournament.

In its first year back in Little League, Cazenovia, made up of players from the four-team spring league, blanked Camden 11-0 in the first district semifinal ever held at the Burton St. complex on Monday, July 10. Jack Donlin and Colton Roberts bashed two-out, two-run home runs to break open a scoreless tie in the third inning of that game. Donlin had three hits, Jack Byrnes and Roberts had two each to pace the 15-hit attack.

Max Digiacomo struck out seven over the first three innings, Donlin retired the side in the fourth and Gavin Richardson finished off with a scoreless sixth inning on the mound. The Cornhuskers limited the visitors to just one base runner, a one-out single in the fifth inning.

In the championship game, leadoff hitter Jack Byrnes homered to left field and cleanup hitter Colton Roberts deposited one over the 225-foot sign in left-center to give Cazenovia a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Digiacomo and Richardson split the time on the mound, allowing just one infield hit. Digiacomo struck out four and Richardson six.

Roberts and catcher Ryder Forrest had two hits each for the Cornhuskers, who have adopted the nickname from Cazenovia’s past.

Cazenovia takes a 5-0 record into the sectional tournament, having outscored its opponents 70-10.

Other sectional opponents are also district champions from Auburn (District 5), Horseheads (District 6), Fayetteville-Manlius (District 8) and the winner of Maine-Endwell and Union Endicott will represent District 7. The sectional tournament winner will advance to the state tournament in the Bronx, N.Y.

Cazenovia opens play at Horseheads Little League on Saturday, July 15 at 5 p.m.

