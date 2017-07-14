 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Baker student attends West Point Summer Leaders Seminar

Jul 14, 2017 Achievers, Baldwinsville Messenger, Schools

Baker student attends West Point Summer Leaders Seminar

Baker student Ben Iven attended the prestigious Summer Leaders Experience (SLE) in June at West Point.

Benjamin Iven, a junior at C.W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville, was among 1,000 attendees at West Point’s prestigious Summer Leaders Experience (SLE) in June.

More than 5,000 juniors nationwide applied to SLE, which offers outstanding high school juniors the opportunity to experience life at West Point. SLE attendees lived in the cadet barracks (dormitories), ate in the Cadet Mess, and participated in academic, leadership, athletic, and military workshops. The one-week seminar is designed to help juniors with their college-selection process, while giving them an idea of the importance of leadership and sound decision-making in their education, careers, and lives in general.

All SLE attendees participated in a virtual-reality war simulation, and military and physical fitness training. Iven also participated in workshops on leadership ethics, engineering and mathematics.

The United States Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federally funded undergraduate college located 50 miles north of New York City. West Point was founded in 1802 as America’s first college of engineering. Since then, West Point has grown in size and stature, but remains committed to the task of producing commissioned leaders of character for America’s Army. For more information about West Point, go to usma.edu/admissions.

Comment on this Story

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill