Area police Blotters: Weeks of June 19 to July 2

DeWitt

Meckenzie Scheel, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested July 1 and charged with petit larceny.

Carmen Cruz, 26, of Syracuse, was arrested July 1 and charged with petit larceny.

Victoria Dexter, 55, of Syracuse, was arrested July 1 and charged with petit larceny.

Courtney Campbell, 29, of Cleveland, NY, was arrested June 29 and charged with grand larceny.

Robert Days, 30, of Syracuse, was arrested June 29 and charged with petit larceny.

Star Crawford, 36, of Syracuse, was arrested June 29 and charged with petit larceny.

Patrick Burke, 43, of East Syracuse, was arrested June 29 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Christopher Zabinski, 36, of Syracuse, was arrested June 28 and charged with DWI Drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of a hypodermic needle.

Christopher Eager, 32, of East Syracuse, was arrested June 27 and charged with grand larceny and petit larceny.

Tyree Allen, 38, of Syracuse, was arrested June 27 and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Joseph Oettinger, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested June 27 and charged with criminal trespassing in the third degree.

Anthony Steves, 24, of East Syracuse, was arrested June 26 and charged with petit larceny.

King Brantly, 27, of Syracuse, was arrested June 25 and charged with petit larceny.

Jay Cartini, 49, of Brewerton, was arrested June 23 and charged with forcible touching and harassment.

Todd Badgley, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested June 22 and charged with petit larceny.

Ronnell Dubose, 44, of Auburn, was arrested June 22 and charged with petit larceny.

Michael Mulcahy, 27, of Syracuse, was arrested June 21 and charged with unlawfully fleeing, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, an aggravated DWI, a DWI and reckless driving.

James Stith, 25, of Syracuse, was arrested June 21 and charged with assault.

Ashley Miles, 25, of Central Square, was arrested June 21 and charged with petit larceny.

Daniel Polovina, 45, of Driftwood, TX, was arrested June 19 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Manlius

David C. Morgillo, 45, of N. Kirkville Road, Kirkville, was arrested July 2 and charged with a common law DWI, refusal of a breath test, failure to dim headlights and failure to comply.

Gregory D. Hoover, 66, of Right Field Place, Manlius, was arrested July 1 and charged with petit larceny.

Bryan C. Jaworski, 29, of Brandon Road, East Syracuse, was arrested July on a bench warrant.

Amos J. Woodrum, 50, of Palmer Avenue, Syracuse, was arrested July 1 and charged with petit larceny, driving across hazard markings, refusal of a breath test and a DWI.

Dale R. Smith, 68, of Cramer Road, Morrisville, was arrested June 30 and charged with a DWI, a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent, an unauthorized sticker, two counts of failure to keep right and driving across hazard markings.

Gregory T. Thomas, 27, of Seneca Road, Syracuse, was arrested June 29 on an arrest warrant.

Peter P. Vacarro, 29, of Woodbury Avenue, Syracuse, was arrested June 29 on a bench warrant.

Courtney M. Campbell, 26, homeless, was arrested June 28 and charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, falsifying business records, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and petit larceny.

Adam M. Vural, 53, of Spring Street, Fayetteville, was arrested June 25 and charged with unlawful possession of noxious material.

