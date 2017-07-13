Thomas Bloomer, 86

Thomas Dudley Bloomer, 86, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2017 in his home in Skaneateles surrounded by his beloved wife and family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Arlene, sons Jim, David and Tom Jr, daughter Alison, and nine loving grandchildren. Those who know Tom will speak to his love for the Episcopal Church, the game of lacrosse, his Alma maters and the Skaneateles community and lake.

Tom was born on Nov. 25, 1930 in Rochester. He attended Deerfield Academy, where he was introduced to his lifetime love of lacrosse. He went on to captain two sports teams and earn All American Honors at Dartmouth College. He then earned his Master of Business Administration degree at Harvard Business School, and entered active duty in the U.S. Army, where he achieved a Commendation Medal for his superior service. Based on this experience, he went to work for IBM and eventually settled in Greenwich, CT, where he and Arlene raised five kids over 25 years. During this time, tragedy struck, as their special needs son Peter was killed by a drunk driver while riding his bike. After retiring from IBM, they moved to Skaneateles, building their dream home on the lake in 1988. During this time, he taught generations of JV lacrosse players the fundamentals of position defense.

One of Tom and Arlene’s favorite pastimes was sitting out on their deck, having a glass of wine and watching the boats on the lake. He will be missed.

Please join us to celebrate the life of Thomas D Bloomer on Wednesday, July 19, at St. James Church, 96 East Genesee St., Skaneateles. Funeral service will start promptly at 1 p.m., followed by a reception in the church parish hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Peter Bloomer Fund – either online at www.abilis.us/support-us.html or by check to Abilis Development Office, 50 Glenville Street, Greenwich, CT 06831 (make sure to include “In Memory of Thomas Bloomer, Sr.” in both).

This fund was set up in 1984 in honor of Tom and Arlene’s late son Peter, who was killed tragically. The fund supports middle and high school students of the local community who offer their time and energy helping those with special needs.

The burial service will be held at St. Barnabas Church in Greenwich at a later date. To send condolences visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story