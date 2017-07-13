Marilyn Jeanette Aronson, 90

Marilyn Jeanette Aronson, 90, of Cazenovia, died peacefully on July 7, 2017, at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville.

Marilyn was born to Samuel and Jean Lipton on July 25, 1927, in Brooklyn, N.Y. A lifetime lover of the visual arts, Marilyn studied fashion design in San Miguel de las Casas, Mexico in 1947.

Marilyn married her husband, Bernard Aronson on Sept. 11, 1949. They raised four children in Old Mystic, CT, where her husband, Bernard, had a private veterinary practice.

An avid world traveler, Ms. Aronson visited more than 20 countries in the Caribbean and Central America as well as over 80 countries around the world. Whether being chased by a lion on a safari in Kenya or sighting Mount McKinley in Alaska to visiting the Louvre in Paris and watching the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace, Marilyn was happiest when she was exploring the world.

Marilyn is survived by her four sons, Geoffrey of Merida, Mexico, Matthew (Jackie) of Essex, CT, David (Cheryl) of Baltimore, MD and Robert (Elizabeth) of Cazenovia; her grandchildren, Dana, Jack and Charlie Aronson.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Jean Lipton, as well as her husband of 25 years, Bernard Aronson.

Private funeral services were held by family members. To leave a message of sympathy for the Aronson family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

