LETTER: Senate health care bill: A greed-packed killing bill

Jul 13, 2017
To the editor:
Health insurance is more than a policy; it’s peace of mind. It’s knowing your family will be cared for and not having to worry about going broke when you get sick. That’s why I strongly oppose the Senate health care bill. The more I learn about it, the less I like. Robbing health care from millions of Americans to give yet another tax cut to the rich and powerful is just plain cruel. Our health care system needs to be improved — we all agree on that. But this bill would do exactly the opposite — for no other reason than greed. I urge Senators Gillibrand and Schumer to vote no on the Senate health care bill.
Liverpool
