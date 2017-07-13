Jul 13, 2017 Jennifer Wing Cazenovia Republican, News, Obituaries
Karen Marie Aiello, 64, of Morrisville, passed away shortly after midnight on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Her children were by her side and her passing was peaceful and painless.
Karen was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on Sept. 2, 1952, to her late parents Ralph and Marie Aiello. She was a resident of the New York City area for most of her life. Karen enjoyed going to the ocean, spending time at the beach, and crocheting outfits for her children. Christmas was Karen’s favorite holiday, where spending time with family was very dear to her.
Karen is survived by her children, Darren R. Aponte of Miami, FL, Kimberlee (Dennis) Muniz of Cazenovia, Kierra Rogers of Morrisville and Derrick (Tatyana) Rogers of Utica; her sister, Barbara (Garrel) Irving of Myakka City, FL; three brothers, Robert Aiello of Silver Springs, MD, Paul Aiello of Earlville and Anthony (Kim) Aiello of Sayville, NY; her grandson, Dennis Muniz, Jr.; two nieces, Aliana and Andrea; two nephews, Anthony, Jr. and Andrew.
A private memorial service will be held in Cazenovia. Contributions in memory of Ms. Aiello may be made to Crouse Community Center, 101 South St., Morrisville, NY 13408. To leave a message of sympathy for the Aiello family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.
Jul 13, 2017 0
Jul 13, 2017 0
Jul 12, 2017 0
Jul 12, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 13, 2017
Jul 13, 2017
Jul 13, 2017
Jul 12, 2017