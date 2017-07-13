Jul 13, 2017 Jennifer Wing Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries
Memorial Services for Irene Rose Libby, 84, of New Woodstock, who passed away peacefully at home on May 29, 2017, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at the New Woodstock Federated Church, 2065 Main St., New Woodstock, NY 13122. To leave a message of sympathy for the Libby family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.
