Irene Rose Libby, 84

Jul 13, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Memorial Services for Irene Rose Libby, 84, of New Woodstock, who passed away peacefully at home on May 29, 2017, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at the New Woodstock Federated Church, 2065 Main St., New Woodstock, NY 13122. To leave a message of sympathy for the Libby family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Karen Marie Aiello, 64

