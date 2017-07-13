Irene Rose Libby, 84

Memorial Services for Irene Rose Libby, 84, of New Woodstock, who passed away peacefully at home on May 29, 2017, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2017, at the New Woodstock Federated Church, 2065 Main St., New Woodstock, NY 13122. To leave a message of sympathy for the Libby family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

