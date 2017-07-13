From the Liverpool Public Library: Get your tie dye on

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

Get ready to make yourself something really groovy.

The LPL’s wildly popular summer mainstay event Tie Dye on the Lawn returns from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, on the Dinosaur Garden lawn.

The guidelines are simple. Bring one cotton item — T-shirts are popular — and we supply the rubber bands, instructions, setting solution and dye. It’s fun for the whole family.

Librarians and teen volunteers will set up at every stage of the process to make sure all ages get the guidance needed to bring home something to wear and be proud for the rest of the summer and thereafter. Diagrams at the pattern tables will show the most popular designs and how to twist-and-band the clothing to attain them. Various colors of dye are available at that station. Let creativity reign. It’s a good idea to wear play clothes. The dye can fly.

The rain date for the event is Thursday, July 20 at the same time.

