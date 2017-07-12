Tears Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

by Antoinette Miller and Dana Palmer

10 Years Ago

Ten years ago the Syracuse Symphony Pops came to Skaneateles to perform for the townspeople. Two recent Skaneateles high school graduates had the opportunity to join the prestigious music group to entertain locals. The performances feature music from contemporary artists. This September, Pops will be playing tribute to Elton John on Sept. 15 and Journey on Sept. 16

25 Years Ago

Merry-Go-Round Playhouse has entertained many audiences with a variety of shows put on for the public. In June of 1992, Merry-Go-Round was performing Cabaret, a love story during pre-World War II Berlin. Merry-Go-Round still performs for public pleasure in Auburn. Their remaining 2017 Season includes Parade, The Best Little Whore House in Texas, Ghost, and Always…Patsy Cline.

50 Years Ago

Summertime in Skaneateles is tourist season. Many people come around to see the lake, sometimes reading a book from the town library. Support for the library can run low now that E-books are the rage, but fifty years ago a philanthropic guest had made a one hundred dollar donation to the town library fund drive. In today’s money, that is the equivalent of $718.58, a pretty sizeable check to an unknown library. The tourist said that she felt sympathetic to the library’s problems at the time. Support the local library by going to the book fair from July 20-23 and buy a good book.

75 Years Ago

It was the time of World War II, before America had joined, yet we were already heavily involved. Countries of Europe and Asia had been gaining support from America with money or weapons to fight. From credit dues being extended to selling materials for war efforts, it was pretty obvious whose side we were rooting for. Times sure have changed as our ties to these countries vary greatly. We do still ally ourselves with many of these countries and have even made relations to those we were against. Take this as an example that relations can always change, even in everyday life.

100 Years Ago

One hundred years ago, lemons were used for both hygienic and medicinal purposes. Lemon juice was said to help treat diphtheria, gout (arthritis), colds, minor wounds, chilblains, along with many other ailments. Lemon juice was also used to whiten hands, remove freckles, and polish furniture. Today, lemons are believed to have similar uses and properties as they were believed to have in the past. Lemons are said to help the immune system, lower the risk of stroke and to maintain a healthy complexion. There’s also the belief that Vitamin C is good for curing colds faster, which lemons have a lot of. We wonder, with it being July, if lemonade has all the same positive medicinal and hygienic qualities?

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story