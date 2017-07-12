Modern Manners: Hiking and walking paths – Is it okay to bring your furry friend?

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

Summer is a time where the weather is nice enough for Central New Yorkers to get out and enjoy the beautiful nature landscapes they live near.

Recently, I went on a trip to Old Forge, N.Y., in the Adirondack Mountains. I climbed three mountains near there — Rocky Mountain, Black Bear Mountain and Bald Mountain — and when you do all three it’s known as the Fulton Lake Trifecta, and you can mail in your summit times to get a patch for it.

I’ve hiked Bald Mountain plenty of times in the past, but this was my first time making it up Rocky and Black Bear. Since I was hiking during a busy few days — the Fourth of July — it got me thinking about the etiquette when it comes to hiking trails or using walking paths.

Through some research, I found a list of hiking etiquette from the American hiking Society, and added a few of my own hiking rules in. Here are some of the main points to hiking with class:

Keep to your right and pass on the left, as you would in a car. When descending the mountain, yield to hikers who are going uphill.

Don’t feed the wildlife — this can be bad for their diet and disrupts foraging habits.

Carry out everything you carried in. This includes trash, you want to respect the nature and contribute to the degradation of it. Also, leave what you find along the trail no matter how cool of a souvenir it may make.

If taking a break, stand to the side of the trail to allow others to easily pass. If you are hiking with a large group, don’t take up the whole trail and allow others room to pass.

Walk through mud or a puddle unless you can easily do so without going off the trail. If you go off the trail, that is bad for the sustainability of it.

If you must relieve yourself, do so at least 200 feet away from the trail and any water sources.

Be quiet and courteous to the other hikers. Some people may be trying to take in the beauty and sounds of the nature, and don’t want to be listening to your Spotify playlist as you hike.

If you are using electronics or taking photos, be sure to stay out of the way of other people.

One thing I noticed were the large amount of dog companions accompanying their owners on the trail. I think if you have a well-behaved dog who is physically capable of climbing the mountain — go for it! But be sure to keep it on a leash for their safety and the safety of others. You never know how other people feel about dogs and allowing them to walk up to strangers or other dogs can be a tricky situation.

During one of my hikes while I was taking a break, I had a wet and muddy dog run up to me from behind, something I didn’t appreciate very much while trying to catch my breath.

We’re lucky enough to have many natural hiking trails right in our backyards, so if you can take advantage and use them this summer! Just be courteous to the land and people around you.

If you have any questions or to suggest topics for discussion, please email me at hgowans@eaglenewsonline.com. Until next time, mind your modern manners!

