Modern Manners: Hiking and walking paths – Is it okay to bring your furry friend?

Jul 12, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Eagle Bulletin, Point of View
By Hayleigh Gowans
Staff Writer
Summer is a time where the weather is nice enough for Central New Yorkers to get out and enjoy the beautiful nature landscapes they live near.
Recently, I went on a trip to Old Forge, N.Y., in the Adirondack Mountains. I climbed three mountains near there — Rocky Mountain, Black Bear Mountain and Bald Mountain — and when you do all three it’s known as the Fulton Lake Trifecta, and you can mail in your summit times to get a patch for it.
I’ve hiked Bald Mountain plenty of times in the past, but this was my first time making it up Rocky and Black Bear. Since I was hiking during a busy few days — the Fourth of July — it got me thinking about the etiquette when it comes to hiking trails or using walking paths.
Through some research, I found a list of hiking etiquette from the American hiking Society, and added a few of my own hiking rules in. Here are some of the main points to hiking with class:
One thing I noticed were the large amount of dog companions accompanying their owners on the trail. I think if you have a well-behaved dog who is physically capable of climbing the mountain — go for it! But be sure to keep it on a leash for their safety and the safety of others. You never know how other people feel about dogs and allowing them to walk up to strangers or other dogs can be a tricky situation.
During one of my hikes while I was taking a break, I had a wet and muddy dog run up to me from behind, something I didn’t appreciate very much while trying to catch my breath.
We’re lucky enough to have many natural hiking trails right in our backyards, so if you can take advantage and use them this summer! Just be courteous to the land and people around you.
If you have any questions or to suggest topics for discussion, please email me at hgowans@eaglenewsonline.com. Until next time, mind your modern manners!
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
Jul 12, 2017 0
Jul 11, 2017 0
Jul 11, 2017 0
Jul 11, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 12, 2017
Jul 12, 2017
Jul 12, 2017
Jul 12, 2017