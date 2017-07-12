Cicero PD to present Cicero Police Academy

Have you ever wondered:

What a police officer does all day?

What happens to suspects when they are arrested?

If a real crime scene investigator works like the ones on television?

What happens when a citizen dials 911?

What it’s really like inside a jail?

If you answered yes to any of these questions or if you would just like to know your police department functions, sign up to be part of the Citizens Police Academy (CCPA). The CCPA is a once-a-week, 14-week course designed to acquaint Cicero citizens with the many facets of the Cicero Police Department. Applicants for CCPA must be at least 18 years of age, be a Cicero, Brewerton, Bridgeport or North Syracuse school district resident, pass a background check, and possess a valid driver’s license.

Classes are held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Cicero Library, 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero. Several classes will be field trips that will originate from the Cicero Police Department. Anticipated start date is Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Subject matter experts from the Cicero PD, Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, other law enforcement organizations, SPCA, Onondaga County Emergency Communications Center and several others present thought-provoking, and eye opening presentations of their particular area(s) of expertise.

Among topics typically covered are:

CPD department functions

Use of force

Legal updates

Forensics unit

K9 demonstration

Air ops (Medevac) demonstration

Tour of Onondaga County 9-1-1 Center

Crime prevention and block security

Drugs, special investigations and search warrants

Crimes against persons

Crisis negotiations

Marine patrol, water safety and under water search and recovery (USART)

Court and jail tour (voluntary)

Firearms demonstration (voluntary)

At the completion of the course, participants are awarded a Certificate of Completion, presented by the chief of police at a graduation ceremony.

For further information on CCPA, including scheduled sessions and application forms, contact the Cicero Police Department at 699-3677, or visit ciceropd.us. You can also email at moneill@ciceropd.us.

