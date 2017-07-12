Baldwinsville Police Department announces recent arrests

On June 16, Benjamin A. Miner, 20, of 8158 Dexter Parkway, Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana when the officer found him to be in possession of marijuana after an investigation into two suspicious males seen under the bridge at 28 Oswego St. He was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court on June 16.

On June 18, Alton J. Southwick, 20, of 218 Idlewood Blvd., Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and passed red signal when the officer found him to be in possession of marijuana after a traffic stop on Syracuse Street for failing to stop at a red light. He was released on an appearance ticket. While the officer was processing the evidence recovered at the traffic stop several prescription pills were also found so, on June 20 he turned himself in and was also charged with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 19.

On June 19, James R. Delaney, 35, of 14 Tabor St., Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operator, unsafe speed and unsafe turn after a traffic stop on Salina Street for driving at a high rate of speed while making a dangerous turn from Salina Street on to Wood Street. Computer checks revealed his driving privilege was revoked. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court on July 19.

On June 20, Robert J. Smith, 70, of 1 Grove St., Baldwinsville, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08 percent, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .18 percent and open container when alcohol involvement was detected after an investigation into a vehicle in the Village of Baldwinsville Water Department parking lot on Canton Street. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court on July 26.

On June 21, Bobby G. Barfield, 36, transient, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal contempt regarding a bench warrant issued by the Village of Baldwinsville Court on June 15. He was transported from the Onondaga County Justice Center to the Town of Lysander Court, arraigned in front of Judge Bryant and remanded back to the Onondaga County Justice Center on a bail of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to reappear in the Village of Baldwinsville Court on June 28.

On June 24, Terry E. Youngs, Jr., 35, of 11078 Schooley Road, Cato, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .08 percent, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than .18 percent, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and speed in zone when alcohol involvement was detected after a traffic stop on Salina Street for speeding. He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court on July 26.

