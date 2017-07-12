Baker Class of ’77 to host 40-year reunion Aug. 4-5

The C.W. Baker High School Class of 1977 will celebrate its 40th year reunion Aug. 4 and 5 with a weekend packed with activities around Baldwinsville’s rejuvenated waterfront and opportunities to reconnect with old friends.

To learn more, visit classreport.org/usa/ny/baldwinsville/bhs/1977. Email Lynnette (Yager) Barbano at lybarbano@yahoo.com with any questions, information on missing alumni or photos you would like to share.

Read on for the event schedule:

Friday, Aug. 4

The reunion kicks off at 7 p.m. with an informal gathering at the brand-new tasting room of WT Brews, a Baldwinsville microbrewery. Admission to this light evening social is $5. Light snacks will be provided. There will be a cash bar for beer, wine and soda. This event is adults-only.

The “Night Owls Pub Crawl” begins at 11 p.m. Join your like-minded classmates at your own discretion and expense.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Saturday’s events begin with a captain-and-crew golf tournament with lunch for non-golfers. The golf tourney will be held at Foxfire Golf Club with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Admission is $45 per person, which includes greens fees, cart and lunch at the turn (hot dog, beer or soda, chips).

If hitting the links isn’t your thing, have lunch with your former classmates at Pasta’s on the Green at noon. Lunch is at your expense.

The main event will be held from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday night at the newly renovated Fireside Inn, featuring a catered barbecue dinner with Hard Promises providing live music for dancing. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7 p.m. Admission is $50 per person and covers dinner and soft beverages. There will be a cash bar. This event is adults-only.

