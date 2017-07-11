 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Twenty-five new Americans take oath of citizenship on Independence Day

Jul 11, 2017 Government, Milestones, News

Twenty-five new Americans take oath of citizenship on Independence Day

On July 4, Acting State Supreme Court Justice the Hon. Michael L. Hanuszczak presided over a Naturalization Ceremony at the Onondaga County Lakeview Amphitheater. Twenty-five individuals were sworn-in as new citizens. The ceremony was followed with a performance by Symphoria, who were joined by the Syracuse Pops Chorus.   

Comment on this Story

Help wanted: CanTeen seeks funding for second full-time position

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill