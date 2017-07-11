Twenty-five new Americans take oath of citizenship on Independence Day

On July 4, Acting State Supreme Court Justice the Hon. Michael L. Hanuszczak presided over a Naturalization Ceremony at the Onondaga County Lakeview Amphitheater. Twenty-five individuals were sworn-in as new citizens. The ceremony was followed with a performance by Symphoria, who were joined by the Syracuse Pops Chorus.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story