Twenty-five new Americans take oath of citizenship on Independence Day

Jul 11, 2017 admin Government, Milestones, News
On July 4, Acting State Supreme Court Justice the Hon. Michael L. Hanuszczak presided over a Naturalization Ceremony at the Onondaga County Lakeview Amphitheater. Twenty-five individuals were sworn-in as new citizens. The ceremony was followed with a performance by Symphoria, who were joined by the Syracuse Pops Chorus.
Jul 11, 2017 0
Jul 11, 2017 0
Jul 11, 2017 0
Jul 11, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 11, 2017
Jul 11, 2017
Jul 11, 2017