Silverwood Clarinet Choir announces concerts, free workshop

Marco Mazzini

The Silverwood Clarinet Choir has announced three free performances and one free workshop with Marco Antonio Mazzini, professor of clarinet from Lima, Peru, in July.

The first program, “A Better World with Music,” will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Liverpool Public Library, 310 Tulip Street, Liverpool. The program will include Peruvian music arranged by Mazzini, as well as arrangements from River Dance, Pirates of the Caribbean and many more. Mazzini and the Silverwood Clarinet Choir are presenting this evening of multicultural music to complement the library’s summer reading program “Build a Better World.”

Mazzini will discuss how a clarinet becomes a life changing experience in Peru and the social impact of music. He will talk about the Peruvian music he and the Silverwood Clarinet Choir perform. Questions from the audience will be welcome.

Mazzini has performed in such prestigious places as Carnegie Hall, Tama Center (Tokyo), Paleis voor Schone Kunsten (Brussels), Bijloke Concert Hall (Gent), Gasteig Cultural Center (Germany), Film Museum (Amsterdam), Museo de la Nacion (Lima) and the Paris Conservatory. He has also appeared in concert halls in Spain, Luxembourg, Italy, USA, France, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Peru, Colombia, Bolivia and Guatemala.

The second program, “A Clarinet Evening with Marco,” will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society, 3800 E. Genesee St., Syracuse. Mazzini will present a clarinet workshop for adult and student clarinetists. Bring your clarinet, become part of this educational experience and play in the large clarinet choir.

Mazzini will talk about multicultural music, the importance of chamber music, rehearsal techniques and much more. A large clarinet choir will be created with the Silverwood Clarinet Choir to rehearse and perform many of Mazzini’s compositions/arrangements of Peruvian music. A concert will be performed at the end of the workshop at about 8 p.m. The public is invited to watch this event and attend the closing concert.

To play in the clarinet choir, register at silverwoodclarinet.com as soon as possible.

The final program, “Music, A Life Changing Experience,” will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Oneida Community Mansion House, 170 Kenwood Ave, Oneida. Mazzini will discuss and perform his Peruvian music with the Silverwood Clarinet Choir.

The program will include multicultural music, show tunes and more. Mazzini will welcome questions from the audience after the concert.

More information at silverwoodclarinet.com and Facebook.

