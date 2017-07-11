OUR VIEW: Introducing our new cartoonist

Last week we said goodbye to our longtime cartoonist Caitlin Clonan, who is heading off to college. This week, we are excited to introduce the newest member of the team, our new cartoonist, Emmy Luna. Emmy and her family recently relocated to Cazenovia from southern California. At her previous school, Emmy was a member of her student government, National Junior Honors Society, captain of her softball team and volunteered after school for her teachers. She was also the recipient of the Presidential Award of Educational Excellence. Emmy is preparing to enter Cazenovia High School this fall as a freshman, where she hopes to continue her love of learning and community activity for years to come. Her favorite places in town are the Cazenovia Public Library and Caz Pizza; she also loves being able to walk to the lake or along the shops of Albany Street, soaking in the friendly atmosphere and lively street life whenever she has free time. Welcome Emmy!

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story