NOPL news: Summer reading isn’t just for kids

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

Summer reading programs for kids and teens are filled with exciting events, fun incentives and recognition for hard work and accomplishments. But why should they have all the fun?

That is why NOPL North Syracuse Library has launched a new Adult Summer Reading Program.

“For years our children and teen programs have encouraged and rewarded reading,” said Alissa Borelli, adult services librarian at NOPL North Syracuse Library. “We wanted to ensure that adults had the same opportunities.”

Here’s how the new program works: when you read a book or an e-book or listen to an audiobook, you’ll receive a raffle ticket for entry into a drawing to win a basket full of prizes. The first basket, which has an ice cream theme, will be raffled off at the end of July and the second at the end of August.

Anyone who completes a Book Bingo board will receive raffle tickets for each book read, and they’ll also receive a small door prize of their choice for completing “bingo.” The challenges on the bingo board include things like reading a book set in another country, a book that teaches you something new or an author you’ve never read before.

“Our goal for the Adult Summer Reading Program is to encourage adults to experience new authors, cultures and ways of thinking,” added Borelli. “But the important thing is to read!” And with the new program, they can have even more fun doing so.

To participate in the program, simply stop by the NOPL North Syracuse library. You can pick up a Book Bingo board there and report what you’ve read to receive your raffle tickets.

Similar programs and incentives are available at our NOPL locations in Brewerton and Cicero. Stop by or give your nearest NOPL branch a call for more details.

