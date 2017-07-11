Music, mirth and merriment – The Sterling Renaissance Festival

The month of July has begun and summertime is in full swing in Central New York. The start of July also marks the opening of the annual season of the Sterling Renaissance Festival and Summer Marketplace, now in full swing through mid-August at the festival grounds on Farden Road.

And as we’ve seen in the last few years, there are changes this year as well. New acts, new food, new vendors and hopefully some new patrons to boot for this venerable event now celebrating 41 years.

A couple of new acts have joined the Faire this season. One, The Harmless Danger Juggling Show, is a new juggling act featuring irreverent humor and some extraordinary skills that add a new dimension to an often-seen performance. The other new show is Blades of Death which features a gent with some amazing balancing skills and perfectly aimed knife wielding all while trading barbs and one-liners with his beautiful assistant and the audience.

This latter act will only be here the first two weekends of the show. The assistant is part of the group Sirena and they will be performing the remaining five weeks of the Faire. However, if enough people like and comment about Blades of Death, much like Clan Tynker, (which is also back in fine form this year) the Faire may very well bring them back on a permanent basis next season.

Many of the recurring acts have returned this year as well. The Nature of Mercy sword fighting show (conspicuously absent last season) is back for another go-around. Those mirth-filled Spaniards, Don Juan and Miguel, continue to awe and amaze at the swan stage alternating acts with the comely lasses of the troupe Topsy Turvy. And Daniel, Duke of Danger, still wows audiences with his show this year as well.

For those in the mood for a more laid back experience, the Faire once again has a slew of storytellers on premises. Zilch the Torysteller is back with his comedic plerdway, wisting twerds whilst weighing his plukelele for astonished and bewildered audiences. (And if you don’t understand the above, put simply, his comedic wordplay twists words while playing his ukulele — understanding Zilch is actually easier than you may think…)

And for more adult visitors to the Faire, a couple of entertainers spin bawdy tales not for the very young since they incorporate foul language and adult content specifically alluded to in the program as necessarily barring younger attendees from partaking of those performances.

The jousters have also returned this year on the Field of Honour, demonstrating their fine riding abilities and prowess with lances and swords on the battlefield. There are also demonstrations of siege weapons, including a working trebuchet, on the field at other times of the day as well.

If you’re like me at all and want to immerse yourself in the renaissance experience, there are plenty of vendors at the Faire who will help you build a costume and accessorize it with period accoutrements. You can start with shirts and pants, add outer garments, helmets, chainmail, gauntlets, gloves, boots and even period weaponry if you happen to be carrying the right amount of coin in your coffers (being a Ren Faire fan is not exactly inexpensive.)

There are also dozens of food vendors on the festival grounds for every taste. Try an enormous Turkey Legge, or indulge yourself with Steak on a Stake. They also have potatoes for every taste, Pizza Pyes, Gyros, Fish and seafood samplings and a massive variety of desserts for every taste.

Need a beverage to wash down your meal? A half-dozen pubs serve beer and wine drinks to Fairegoers, but if you prefer soda, water or other non-alcoholic drinks, there are plenty of mellow drynk vendors strategically located close to food vendors throughout the grounds.

The Renaissance Festival offers a full day of fun for visitors of all ages. The Faire runs weekends only through August 13. Tickets are $27.95 for adults and $16.95 for children under 12. Be sure to visit the website at SterlingFestival.com for deals like two day tickets and season passes.

To get to the Faire, take Route 3 west from Fulton and follow it to the end. Take a right and follow the signs to the Sterling Renaissance Festival. Once there, leave the present behind and spend a day in the past. It will be worth your while.

