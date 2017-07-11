Kalil named Marine of the Year

Jul 11, 2017 admin Achievers, Eagle Bulletin
AJ Kalil, of Fayetteville, was recently honored with the New York State Marine of the Year Award at the New York State Marine Corps League Convention, held June 16 in Syracuse. The Marine Corps League is a proud participant in the Toys For Tots campaign, which is responsible for bringing joyful holidays to countless children throughout the country. Kalil’s involvement in this and other efforts contributed to his consideration for this award. Kalil retired from a long career in business in 2005 and has tirelessly devoted many hours of volunteer service to several veteran’s organizations throughout the area.
