Art and more at Maxwell library

Off the Shelf: July events at Maxwell Library

By Rena Brower

Maxwell Library

Art exhibit

Bill Elkins

Wanderlust: Travel and Urban Paintings and Sketches

July 3 through 29

Opening reception Monday, July 10, 6 to 7:30m p.m.

New, Thursdays @ Maxwell

July 6, 13, 20, and 27. Times and topics vary.

Get ready to love your Thursdays! Each week, we’ll offer a new and exciting class, craft, or progra.m. for people of all ages. Check our calendar to see what we have planned, and stop in or sign up. Let us know what things you want to know more about, and we’ll do our best to add those. This month’s progra.m.s are:

July 6, 5 to 6 p.m. Random Sta.m.ping. Free. For ages 8 and up. Please RSVP by phone or online by July 5 to ensure we have supplies for everyone.

Learn how to randomly sta.m.p a design and turn your creation into four greeting cards to use, share, or give to someone. Supplies will be provided. If you are a paper crafter and prefer your own scissors or cutting device, feel free to bring it along.

July 13, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mossome! Awesome Mosses and Lichens. Free. Registration preferred.

Discover how the tiny plants and fungi around us have been quietly making their mark on the world. Learn the difference between the two, historical and current uses for both, and fun facts about these awesome organisms.

July 20, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Bingo for Books. Free. Registration preferred. For children ages 5 to 12, accompanied by an adult.

Fa.m.ilies, come and play some Bingo for Books! We will play four ga.m.es of Bingo. Prizes are gently used books. This is best for kids ages 5 to 12, accompanied by an adult, but younger siblings are welcome.

July 27, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. I’ve Come to Look for A.m.erica: Using Digital Libraries on the Internet to Explore A.m.erican Culture. Free. Registration preferred. For older teens through adults.

In this month’s tech progra.m., we’ll see what some of the country’s cultural institutions make available on the Internet. Digital collections allow museums, libraries, and similar organizations to share rare or unique items with the world. These items can be historical photos, visual art, film clips, maps, music scores, manuscripts, and more.

Peer-Based Suicide Support Group

Weekly meetings, July 6, 13, 20, and 27, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

Two Brothers’ Light is a non-profit organization that promotes suicide prevention and awareness. They hold weekly peer-based support groups for individuals affected by suicide and other mental health issues. These meetings are free and open to anyone seeking information on suicide prevention and awareness, alternatives to suicide, or grief support for those affected by suicide. For more information, contact Natalie at 315-632-1996, or go to twobrotherslight.org.

Maxwell Fa.m.ily Movie

Saturday, July 8, noon. Call for title. Free. No registration.

Big changes are brewing in Gotha.m., and if Batman wants to save the city he may have to learn to work with others (2017; PG; 104 minutes). Licensing laws prevent us from publicizing certain details, but you may call the library or go to our website for the title. Seating is limited, so come early. Bring a bag lunch!

Artist’s reception

Monday, July 10, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

Wanderlust, an exhibit of sketches and watercolors by architect and artist Bill Elkins, is on display at Maxwell July 3 through 29. Please join us this evening for a demonstration of travel and urban sketching, followed by an informal reception. In addition to viewing the artwork on display, there will be a collection of Elkins’s own travel sketchbooks and some sketching books from his private collection.

Maxwell Matinee (for adults)

Tuesday, July 11, 2 p.m. Free. Registration preferred. Call for title.

A married couple who work as zoo caretakers help save Jews from the Holocaust. Based on the bestselling book by Diane Ackerman (2017; PG-13; 126 minutes). Licensing laws prevent us from publicizing certain details, but you may call the library or go to our website for the title. Seating is limited, so please reserve your place online or by calling 315-672-3661.

Ca.m.’s Pizza Fundraiser for Maxwell Library

Wednesday, July 12, 4 to 9 p.m.

Do you love libraries? And pizza? Ca.m.’s Pizzeria at 112 Kasson Road is holding a fundraiser for Maxwell Library! Pick up a coupon at Maxwell, order a delicious meal at Ca.m.’s on Kasson Road, and present the coupon when you pay. Ca.m.’s will donate 15 percent to 20 percent of your check (depending on total sales) to the library. The coupon is good for dine-in or pick-up, at the Kasson Road location only. Excludes taxes and tips. Not to be used with other coupons or discounts. Not valid for delivery. Thank you for your support!

Unraveling Yarns Book Club (for adults)

Thursday, July 13, 10:30 to non. Free. No registration.

All book selections have a mystery or suspense theme. Bring your needlework and unravel a different plot each month. Stop in at Maxwell for a copy of this month’s book, Tess Gerritsen’s “Rizzoli and Isles: Die Again,” and a reading guide. Non-knitters are also welcome.

New York State of Health at Your Library

Monday, July 17, 10:30 to 1:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

Allison Douglas, Outreach Coordinator and Navigator for the New York State of Health at the Salvation Army, is at Maxwell once a month to help fa.m.ilies and individuals sign up for health insurance. She will answer questions about the many progra.m.s available, show you how to enroll from home, and can enroll you in your choice of plan on the spot. Stop in anytime between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. today.

Maxwell Library Board Meeting

Monday, July 17, 6 p.m.

The Board of Trustees meets on the third Monday of each month unless stated otherwise. The public is welcome to attend. If you would like to address the board or request a topic to be put on the agenda, please contact director Katy Benson at least two weeks before the meeting. The agenda is posted online one week before.

Financial Planning Workshop

Tuesdays, July 18 and 25, 6 to 7 p.m. Free. No registration.

Sean Byrne, financial advisor with Edward Jones, is on hand to discuss various financial planning topics of your choice, from college savings to advanced retirement planning.

Between the Lines Book Club (for adults)

Monday, July 24, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Free. No registration.

The group reads a variety of genres, from literary fiction to suspenseful bestsellers. Copies of this month’s selection, Fredrik Backman’s “A Man Called Ove,” and reading guides are available at the desk. Everyone is welcome.

Summer reading progra.m.s:

Adult Summer Reading Progra.m.

June 26 through August 14. For ages 18 and up. Free. No registration.

Sponsored by the Friends of Maxwell Library. For each book you read, audiobook you listen to, or movie you watch (adapted from a book), submit an entry form at Maxwell Library for a chance to win a prize. There’s no limit on the number of times you enter. One prize per person. Drawing will take place at the Adult Summer Reading Dessert Party on Thursday, Aug. 17, 6:30 to 7:30 PM. Email maxwellfriends@gmail.com with questions.

Summer Reading for Children and Teens at Maxwell

The Summer Reading Progra.m. will run through August 16, with ongoing registration. It’s easy to register online from Maxwell’s website. You can set your personal reading goals, record your books, and write book reviews online, too. The theme for preschool through grade 5 is “Build a Better World,” and for grades 6 through 12, “Make Your Summer @ Your Library.” Mark your calendars for the End of Summer Reading Party on Wednesday, August 16, at 6 PM. We hope to see you at Maxwell this summer!

West Genesee CSD Summer Reading Lists

Titles for the West Genesee middle and high school summer reading lists will be available through Maxwell Library. Demand is usually high, so please leave enough time to get your choices before summer ends.

Children 18 and under with their own library cards might worry that overdue book fines will prevent them from participating in our Summer Reading Clubs. Please come and speak with Ms. Melissa Lewandowski about our a.m.nesty progra.m..

Wild Wednesdays free fa.m.ily entertainment progra.m.s will run July 5 through Aug. 9, from 6 to 7 p.m. No registration is required; come early for a front-row seat!

July 5: The MOST in Discover, Build, Understand.*

July 12: Prepare for a hands-on experience with reptiles and snakes with Dan the Snakeman. **

July 19: Dancing Bear Puppet Theater presents The Littlest Pirate Puppet show. **

July 26: The Tin Man talks about working on the Statue of Liberty, sleeping in its crown, and the art of tinsmithing **

Aug. 2: Prepare to be a.m.azed with Zoo to You. *

Aug. 9: Jeff the Magic Man brings his mesmerizing balloon show, and children take home their own balloons. **

*Supported in part by funds from the NYS Library’s Fa.m.ily Literacy Library Services grant progra.m.

**Supported by the Friends of Maxwell Memorial Library

Summer ongoing progra.m.s for kids and teens:

Monday Fundays

Mondays, July 3 through Aug. 14, 11:45 to 12:15 p.m. Free. Registration required. For children ages 5 to 10.

Sign up for any or all sessions. What’s this week’s creative craft? Check online, or be surprised!

Teen Zone

Thursdays, July 6 through Aug. 17, 2 to 3 p.m. Free. No registration. Bring a bagged lunch or snack!

For students in grades 9 to 12.

Activities will include craft projects, ga.m.es, open mic, or suggest an upcoming activity.

Tween Scene

Tuesdays, July 11 through Aug. 15, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Free. No registration. Bring a bagged lunch!

For students ages 10 to 14.

Activities will include craft projects, ga.m.es, open mic, or suggest an upcoming activity.

Year-round ongoing progra.m.s for kids (all free; no registration unless otherwise noted):

Sally’s Story Time, for preschoolers.

Tuesdays, July 11, 18, and 25 (not 4), 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Stories with Sally, for the under-3 crowd and a participating adult.

Mondays and Wednesdays, July 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 26, and 31, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

Saturday Story Times with Ms. Melissa; held on the second Saturday of the month.

Lapsit, for under-3 and a participating adult

Saturday, July 8, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Preschool, for ages 3 and up

Saturday, July 8, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Creative Discovery for Kids will take a break until September.

Go Digital:

With OverDrive and Hoopla, great entertainment is only a click away on your computer or mobile device. We have ebooks, audiobooks, music and videos, with new titles added daily. It’s easy, fun, and free! Call to set up a help session.

Your library card is the key to a.m.azing free online encyclopedias, newspapers, magazines, archives, tutorials, and courses. Go to the Digital tab on our website, or to onlib.org/research/databases.

We have a variety of devices for you to use or borrow, including ereaders, Google Cardboard virtual reality viewers, iPads, Kindle Fire HD, Microsoft Surface, Sa.m.sung Galaxy Tab, Android Fa.m.Tab, and the AWE children’s computer.

Stay Connected:

Sign up for our monthly online library newsletter. Submit your na.m.e and email address at the library or via email to maxmemlib@yahoo.com, with “Maxwell newsletter” typed in the subject box. The newsletter can also be found on the “News and Events” tab on our website. See upcoming events and register as needed by clicking on the calendar icon on the homepage. Provide your email address and get an automatic reminder before the event. And now you can support your library online through the PayPal Donate feature on our website!

Being a Friend of Maxwell is a great way to support the library. The group sponsors library progra.m.s and fundraising events. Click the Friends tab on maxwellmemoriallibrary.org for news and updates of meetings and special events.

Maxwell Memorial Library is located at 14 Genesee St., Ca.m.illus. The library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 to 3 p.m.; closed Sundays. Closed Tuesday, July 4, for Independence Day. Please call 315-672-3661 for additional information about any of our progra.m.s, visit our website at maxwellmemoriallibrary.org, like us on Facebook, or find us on Instagra.m. and Twitter @maxmemlib.

