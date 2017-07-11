A bustling summer at the Skaneateles YMCA and Community Center

Five good reasons kids should attend the YMCA this summer

By Alexandra Osborne

Communications Coordinator

Summer is a time filled with opportunity especially for children in the community.

With a break from school and the longer days kids can take advantage of any number of activities from camp to swimming and everything in between.

At the Skaneateles YMCA and Community Center there are plenty of events to keep children of all ages active and engaged this summer.

Below is a list of a just a few of the many opportunities available.

1) New Adventures: With weekly themes likes Imaginarium, Build Your Own Business and the Amazing Race, campers find new, daily adventures with leaders and old and new friends. Summer camp is all about exploring new ideas and experiences. Everyday is a new adventure for every preschooler and child!

2) Healthy Fun: Daily activities stimulate the heart, mind and body which help children learn to importance of healthy living while having fun.

3) Character development: Trying new things, overcoming challenges and developing social skills are some of the many ways that a child’s character develops throughout the days and weeks of Y summer camp. In a fun, yet structured environment, children learn to balance independence with listening skills. They foster qualities of honesty, caring, respect and responsibility, while interacting with peers and leaders in a safe, low- stress environment.

4) New Friendships: While playing games, singing songs, performing in talent shows, swimming and skating, kids strengthen existing friendships and discover new ones. The bonds built during summer camp often carry over into the school year and on to many more years for youth.

5) Unforgettable Memories: Attending summer camp can be a child’s most rewarding and unforgettable memories. The laughter, adventures, character development, friendships, healthy fun add up to a summer-full of memories. Our goal is to make sure that your kids have the time of their lives here at the Skaneateles YMCA summer camp!

So what does Y summer camp offer that no other camp does?

For 130 years, the Y has been parent’s #1 pick for summer camp. We offer school’s out [June 26] to school return [September 1] fun on the ice and in the pool, exemplary leadership from returning and new counselors, a camp for all interests and MORE to give child the BEST SUMMER EVER!

