Marcellus library has busy July planned

The Couple – Now and Then – A Three Act Play by David Claire Jennings on Tuesday, July 18 at 1:30 p.m. Friends Community Room. Desserts served.

A story of love, life as poetry, forgiveness and redemption. Act I: Edie and Dave – Now and Then. Act II: Excerpts from William Wordsworth Act III: Fannie and David in the 19th Century. David Jennings is a writer and historian who lives with his wife and son in Liverpool, NY. All are welcome. Desserts will be served following the performance.

Rebecca Colleen and the Chore Lads — Fine Bluegrass Music on Friday, July 21 at 7 p.m. on the library lawn. Traditional and original acoustic bluegrass music, featuring Rebecca Colleen on vocals and guitar, Perry Cleaveland, vocals and mandolin and Doug Henrie, upright bass. For the entire family. Please bring lawn chairs. Made possible by a grant from Senator John A. DeFrancisco. Rain location, Community Room

Adult Summer Reading Challenge taking place now through Aug. 5. Enter in person at the library or online at: marcelluslibrary.org

Special events, book discussions and prize giveaways. New this year: fines will be waived for participants of adult summer reading. Entering is easy. Every book you read/listen to; paper, electronic and audio books count. Every program attended and every bonus challenge completed. A list of challenges is available at the library. Weekly prizes: Every Friday we will raffle off a $25 gift certificate to a local business. Chances are cumulative throughout the summer, so the more times you enter, the more chances you have to win.

Trivia Night hosted by Jake Widrick at the Lakeside Vista Restaurant 2437 Rt. 174 Marietta on Thursday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m. Call to reserve a table 315-636-1083. All ages welcome and it’s free to play. The maximum number for each team is 6 people.

Move Yourself – Empowerment through Triathlon program on Wednesday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. led by Team LC Ambassador Katie St. Laurent. Registration appreciated. Whether you’re an athlete or just looking to get in shape and make yourself proud, triathlon welcomes you! Learn how to start. Get inspired.

Alzheimer’s Association presents: The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease on Monday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m. in the Marcellus Free Library Friends Community Room. Register: 315-472-4201 ext. 100.

For children

Children’s Summer Learning Experience Program – “Build a Better World at MFL.” For children preschool through grade 5. Kids, come on down to the library and pick up your “tool kit” complete with reading log notebook for picture and chapter books. For those who want to make the world a better place, pick up your “building blocks for a better world” challenge card/lanyard. Read. Record your titles. Take a chance on Challenge No. 1. Then, come in to the library once a week for the next six weeks, get your reading log stamped, your completed challenge recognized and rewarded, and pick a prize. For every five/books or chapters read, receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win one of several assorted prizes. Registration is required. For preschool through grade 5. Check out the “construction collective,” a weekly craft activity for those looking for an opportunity to be inspired, innovative and creative.

Busy Buzzing Builders on Tuesday, July 18 at 6:30 p.m. presented by beekeeper Rei Smith. Discover the fun of beekeeping: learn about the equipment, how bees utilize the hive, and the importance bees play in our food system, and much more! Bring your questions. For kids ages 8 through 12. Registration is required; space is limited.

Steve “The Dirtmeister” Tomecek presents: Inventing a Better World on Wednesday, July 19 at 10:30 a.m. All ages welcome. This high-energy show is especially designed for family audiences and encourages participants to explore their inventive side by challenging them to create and construct some inventions of their own.

Blue Bin It! with Theresa Evans of OCRRA on Tuesday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m. For kids ages 8 through 12. Registration required. What happens to recyclables after they are picked up from your curb, and why does it matter? Learn how to upcycle a recyclable item – create something of value from a recyclable!

The Game Truck is coming! Save the date! Summer Learning Challenge Grand Finale on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. Game Truck’s unique mobile video gaming theaters can make your ultimate party wishes come true.

Programs For Tweens and Teens: Register online at marcelluslibrary.org (click on events) call the library 315-673-3221 or in person at the front desk.

Stop Motion Workshop on Fridays, July 14, 21 and 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. Ages 10 to 18: Registration is required: space is limited. Have you ever wanted to explore your creative side by making your own film? You will learn about the process of making stop motion films, then split into groups and make one of your own using an iPad app.

Meal in a Mug workshop on Tuesday, July 11 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Ages 10 to 18: Registration is required – space is limited. There are many fun and tasty recipes that only require a mug and a microwave! Join us for an afternoon of culinary creativity. Participants will receive a take home cookbook of various Meal in a Mug recipes.

Hobbit Immersion Camp to be held on Wednesday, July 12, and Wednesday, July 19 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. For ages 10 to 14: Registration is required. Join us for a captivating look into the world of The Hobbit in a four-session immersion camp created by Signum University. Participants can follow along with Signum’s two-week webinar series, led by Ms. DMae Binkley, as they read and explore The Hobbit by JRR Tolkien and then join us at MFL to partake in Hobbit-themed activities and challenges.

Intro to Programming with Tristan Wiley on Wednesday, July 19, 26 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Please register.

Minecraft Mondays on July 17, 24, 31 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Please register.

First Line Scavenger Hunt throughout the week of July 17 through 21. The books have secrets here at the Marcellus Library and the only way to discover their mystery is to complete the puzzle of the First Line Scavenger Hunt! Stop by the circ desk to get a Hunting List, either at the novice or expert level to try matching the first lines to their correct books and solve the puzzle. No electronics allowed, the books are watching…

Make Your Summer with Teen Summer Reading! This summer at the MFL every book you read or program you attend earns you a chance to enter our Teen Summer Reading raffle. Fill out a ticket at the circulation desk and place it in our teen challenge raffle box. Drawings for prizes are every-other Friday. Join the Teen Book Club on Wednesday, July 26 at 6:30 pm. Awesome snacks, including Little Debbie cosmic brownies will be served.

