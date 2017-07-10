LETTER: National lax official: shocked at Longo’s ouster

To the editor:

I was shocked to learn of the dismissal of Jim Longo as head varsity lacrosse coach. I guess some administrators would say “parting of the ways” or “the district decided to go in a different direction.” Whatever it means, the most successful coach in Cazenovia’s short history in lacrosse will not be back for the 2018 season.

Two state titles and twice a runner up is not good enough to keep your job. The only two teams in Section 3 lacrosse that have won more state titles is West Genesee and Jamesvillle-Dewitt. Not bad for a program that has only been in existence for 16 years. If anything, the school district and parents should praise him for high level of excellence he is brought to Cazenovia’s lacrosse program.

As a professional and collegiate lacrosse official, I have seen many of Jim’s former players participating in high level collegiate lacrosse programs. Many former players have won lacrosse championships in Division 1, 2 and 3 at the collegiate level. Not bad for the 12 years Jim was the head coach of the program. I guess it was not good enough!

One marginal year and they show you the door.

Some people may say the parents wanted a change but, unfortunately, it is the culture we live in with sports and not just lacrosse. It is all about winning. Is losing that bad? Hopefully, the new coach has a crystal ball he can look into to see how long he will keep the job. Only time will tell.

Steve Miller, president

National Intercollegiate Lacrosse Officials Association

Professional and Collegiate Lacrosse Official

