 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Clinkhammer, Straile to wed

Jul 10, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Milestones

Clinkhammer, Straile to wed

Aimee Clinkhammer and Christopher Straile

David and Nancy Clinkhammer of Cazenovia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Aimee Clinkhammer to Christopher Straile. Christopher is the son of Bernard Straile of Skaneateles and the late Lynn Taylor.

The bride is a graduate of Cazenovia High School and St. Lawrence University and is currently employed at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation as the Finger Lakes watershed coordinator. The groom is a graduate of Skaneateles High School and SUNY Cortland. He is employed at Sustainable Comfort as project manager.

A fall 2017 wedding is planned at Lake Shore Yacht and Country Club.

Comment on this Story

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill