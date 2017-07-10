Clinkhammer, Straile to wed

Jul 10, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Milestones
Aimee Clinkhammer and Christopher Straile
David and Nancy Clinkhammer of Cazenovia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Aimee Clinkhammer to Christopher Straile. Christopher is the son of Bernard Straile of Skaneateles and the late Lynn Taylor.
The bride is a graduate of Cazenovia High School and St. Lawrence University and is currently employed at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation as the Finger Lakes watershed coordinator. The groom is a graduate of Skaneateles High School and SUNY Cortland. He is employed at Sustainable Comfort as project manager.
A fall 2017 wedding is planned at Lake Shore Yacht and Country Club.
