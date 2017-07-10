Area Police Blotters – Week of June 30 to July 7

Cazenovia Police Department

Found:

Toyota Key. Contact the Cazenovia Police Department at 315-655-3276 to claim.

Tickets:

Failure to stop at stop sign: 1

Failure to cover loose cargo: 1

No headlamps in inclement weather: 1

Operating a motor vehicle while operating a portable electric device: 1

Operating a motor vehicle while using cell phone: 1

Uninspected trailer: 1

Unregistered trailer: 1

Police Chief Michael Hayes encourages any residents with information concerning ongoing investigations or other crime tips to call the Cazenovia Police Department at 655-3276. Leave a message if an officer does not answer the phone. All calls and tips will remain confidential.

New York State Police

Arrests:

Edward D. Dwyer, 19, of Cazenovia, was arrested July 2 and charged with violation of LOC law.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests:

Andrew R. Sharp, 27, of Cazenovia, was arrested June 28 and charged with failure to pay fine.

Cody J. Miller, 23, of Cazenovia, was arrested June 28 and charged with two counts of unspecified violation of family court.

Angela M. Beltran, 38, of Bouckville, was arrested June 27 in Nelson and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, unlicensed driver and changing lanes when hazard present.

