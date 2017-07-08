 

Local musicians showcases talents

Jul 08, 2017 Achievers, Eagle Bulletin, News

Students of Kathleen Freer presented a recital on June 4 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Cazenovia to friends and relatives. They were accompanied by Sabine Krantz (Dewitt) and performed works that are both classical and contemporary pieces for clarinet and saxophone.  Pictured from left to right are:  Sabine Krantz, accompanist; Edward Huynh, J-D High School; Colby Porter, J-D High School; Paul Cohen, OCC student from Manlius; Anthony Bertone, J-D Middle School; Kira Pawletko, J-D Middle School;  Rishma Vora, F-M High School; Henry Knapick, Eagle Hill Middle School; and instructor Kathleen Freer.

