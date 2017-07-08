Local musicians showcases talents

Jul 08, 2017 admin Achievers, Eagle Bulletin, News
Pictured from left to right are: Sabine Krantz, accompanist; Edward Huynh, J-D High School; Colby Porter, J-D High School; Paul Cohen, OCC student from Manlius; Anthony Bertone, J-D Middle School; Kira Pawletko, J-D Middle School; Rishma Vora, F-M High School; Henry Knapick, Eagle Hill Middle School; and instructor Kathleen Freer. (Submitted Photo)
Students of Kathleen Freer presented a recital on June 4 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Cazenovia to friends and relatives. They were accompanied by Sabine Krantz (Dewitt) and performed works that are both classical and contemporary pieces for clarinet and saxophone. Pictured from left to right are: Sabine Krantz, accompanist; Edward Huynh, J-D High School; Colby Porter, J-D High School; Paul Cohen, OCC student from Manlius; Anthony Bertone, J-D Middle School; Kira Pawletko, J-D Middle School; Rishma Vora, F-M High School; Henry Knapick, Eagle Hill Middle School; and instructor Kathleen Freer.
Jul 08, 2017 0
Jul 07, 2017 0
Jul 07, 2017 0
Jul 07, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 08, 2017
Jul 07, 2017
Jul 07, 2017