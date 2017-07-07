Wine and spirits superstore coming to Chittenango

The Tin Woodman’s Flask will be one of the largest liquor stores in Central New York. (submitted illustration)

Oneida Nation announces Tin Woodman’s Flask store, near Yellow Brick Road Casino

The Oneida Indian Nation today announced its plans to open a 17,000-square-foot wine and spirits store in Chittenango, dubbed the Tin Woodman’s Flask. It will be located in the Emerald City Plaza (formerly Chittenango Plaza), between Top’s Friendly Markets and Yellow Brick Road Casino, the Oneida Nation’s gaming and dining venue.

The Tin Woodman’s Flask will be one of the largest liquor stores in Central New York, with “everyday low prices and a huge selection of products and exciting craft brands not typically offered by smaller retailers,” according to a release from the Oneida Indian Nation.

The Tin Woodman’s Flask will feature a wide variety of wine and spirits, including a special section for products from New York wineries and distilleries. A dedicated tasting area of the store will also host regular educational and sampling events to introduce shoppers to different wine and spirits, craft cocktails and much more.

“After the overwhelming success we have seen at Yellow Brick Road Casino, we are thrilled to expand our presence in Chittenango and further diversify our guest experience,” said Oneida Nation Representative and Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter. “It has been incredible to watch the positive transformation which has taken place at the Emerald City Plaza over the past couple of years, and the new Tin Woodman’s Flask will further contribute to that revitalization.”

The store is currently hiring for its general manager and will create more than one dozen permanent jobs for Chittenango-area residents, with both full and part-time opportunities available. The facility’s construction will also create numerous local trade jobs by working with regional vendors.

“With each expansion, the Oneida Nation seeks to not only provide a greater wealth of superior options and services for our guests, but also to help contribute to Central New York’s economic growth,” Halbritter said. “We are proud to be partnering with fantastic local construction companies and trade vendors for the building of Tin Woodman’s Flask, and are excited about the nearly 20 new jobs that will be created by this new venture.”

Construction on the Tin Woodman’s Flask will begin next month, with its opening date slated for November 2017.

To apply for a position at Tin Woodman’s Flask, visit the website at TinWoodmansFlask.com.

