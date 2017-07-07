Local shelters reduce, waive adoption fees this weekend

If you’ve been looking to add a four-legged, furry member to your family, this weekend is the time to do it. Three local animal shelters have temporarily reduced or waived adoption fees:

Wanderers’ Rest Humane Association

7138 Sutherland Drive, Canastota; (315) 697-2796

facebook.com/wanderersrest or wanderersrest.org

From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8, adoption fees for coonhound mix Bon Jovi and pit bull mix Mya have been waived.

Meet Mya:

My name is Mya (though, they keep calling me “pretty girl”). You can call me whatever you want. Let me tell you a little about myself: I really like squeaker toys and balls! I can even entertain myself with them, throwing them in the air and kicking them around. The people here taking care of me say it’s hilarious. I LOVE my people, especially if I get the chance to know them. However, I do not like to be bothered by other animals, so please, I want a home where I can be the Queen Bee and the only pet begging for your attention. If you take the chance to get to know me, I promise I will not let you down!

Meet Bon Jovi:

Let me tell you the “Story Of My Life.” I was found as a “Runaway” (stray), so now I’m just “Livin’ On A Prayer.” I am full of life and love to play! I would love an active family who will run around with me and let me show off my goofy nature. “Love’s The Only Rule” I have as “I Just Want To Be Your Man.” I promise “I’ll Be There For You” because “It’s My Life!” So come on, stop in to say hello to me today and let’s “Make a Memory.” 🙂

Four other dogs’ fees have been reduced to $35: Franklin, Liza, Walter and Mr. Peabody. Click on their names to learn more.

Humane CNY

4915 W. Taft Road, Liverpool; (315) 457-8762

facebook.com/HumaneCNY or humanecny.org

Humane CNY has temporarily waived adoption fees for adult cats.

CNY SPCA

5878 E. Molloy Road, East Syracuse; (315) 454-4479

facebook.com/cnyspca5878 or cnyspca.org

Until July 15, fees have been waived for cats 8 months and older. The adoption fee for kittens younger than 8 months and dogs older than 6 months is $50.

