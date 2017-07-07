Local shelters reduce, waive adoption fees this weekend

Jul 07, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Cazenovia Republican, News, Nonprofits, Star Review
If you’ve been looking to add a four-legged, furry member to your family, this weekend is the time to do it. Three local animal shelters have temporarily reduced or waived adoption fees:
From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8, adoption fees for coonhound mix Bon Jovi and pit bull mix Mya have been waived.
My name is Mya (though, they keep calling me “pretty girl”). You can call me whatever you want. Let me tell you a little about myself: I really like squeaker toys and balls! I can even entertain myself with them, throwing them in the air and kicking them around. The people here taking care of me say it’s hilarious. I LOVE my people, especially if I get the chance to know them. However, I do not like to be bothered by other animals, so please, I want a home where I can be the Queen Bee and the only pet begging for your attention. If you take the chance to get to know me, I promise I will not let you down!
Let me tell you the “Story Of My Life.” I was found as a “Runaway” (stray), so now I’m just “Livin’ On A Prayer.” I am full of life and love to play! I would love an active family who will run around with me and let me show off my goofy nature. “Love’s The Only Rule” I have as “I Just Want To Be Your Man.” I promise “I’ll Be There For You” because “It’s My Life!” So come on, stop in to say hello to me today and let’s “Make a Memory.” 🙂
Four other dogs’ fees have been reduced to $35: Franklin, Liza, Walter and Mr. Peabody. Click on their names to learn more.
Humane CNY has temporarily waived adoption fees for adult cats.
Until July 15, fees have been waived for cats 8 months and older. The adoption fee for kittens younger than 8 months and dogs older than 6 months is $50.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
