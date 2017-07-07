 

Area Police Blotters: Weeks of June 15 to 24

Area Police Blotters: Weeks of June 15 to 24

Manlius

Terry L. Bross, 55, of Adams Road, Kirkville, was arrested June 24 and charged with a common law DWI, a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent, failure to keep right and refusal of a breath test.

Noah A. Watkins, 18, of Woodbridge Drive, Manlius, was arrested June 24 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Hyung Jun Lim, 24, of Syracuse, was arrested June 24 and charged with a suspended registration, aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operator.

Lee C. Dow, 50, of Lee Valley Road, Rome, was arrested June 23 and charged with falsifying business records in the second degree and criminal impersonation in the second degree.

Ronald Monroe Sr., 48, of Columbus Avenue, Syracuse, was arrested June 22 and charged with petit larceny.

Olivia A. Rivera, 22, of Ashdale Drive, Syracuse, was arrested June 22 and charged with a common law DWI, a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent, speeding and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Jessica L. Brettschneider, 32, of Vine Street, Liverpool, was arrested June 22 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and unlicensed driver.

Daniel A. Lewis, 21, of Durham Lane, Manlius, was arrested June 22 and charged with a DWI (drugs) and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

William R. Kilgore, 60, of Broadfield Road, Manlius, was arrested June 15 and charged with a common law DWI and a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent.

Hayleigh Gowans

I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.

