Village board swears in elected members, makes annual appointments

By Jason Emerson

Editor

At the start of the calendar year for the Cazenovia Village Board, the three village board members who were reelected during the June 20 village election were sworn-in to office on July 5, and the board made its annual appointments to village positions and committees.

Mayor Kurt Wheeler and Trustees Amy Mann and Fritz Koennecke were sworn-in to office at the beginning of the meeting. All of the annual appointments remained the same as in 2016, with the board members retaining their current duties.

Those board member duties include: Wheeler on the Creekside Planning Committee and the Consolidation Study Committee; Mann as deputy mayor, public works commissioner, tree commissioner and Lakeland Park/Carpenter’s Barn coordinator; Trustee David Porter as commissioner of water and sewer, fire commissioner and sustainability/Climate Action Plan coordinator; Koennecke as police commissioner and trustee in charge of parking initiatives, as well as a member of the Lake Watershed Committee and the employee health insurance consultant for the village; and Trustee Maureen Fellows as parks and recreation commissioner and court liaison, as well as a member of the Lake Watershed and Consolidation Study committees, and CACDA representative.

Other appointments maintained for 2017 from 2016 included: Kathy Burns as village clerk and treasurer for one year; Sue Dady as deputy village clerk and treasurer for one year; ; D. Christian Fletcher as acting village justice for one year; Bill Carr as superintendent of public works, zoning enforcement officer and building codes inspector, each for one year; and Jim Stokes as village attorney for one year.

Two new appointments include Kerry Bishal as clerk to the justice and shared services clerk (this is a new title for Bishal from her previous position as village court clerk) and Joanne Marion as a part-time payroll and finance office assistant.

Other appointments and reappointments approved for 2017 included Adam Walburger to a five-year position on the planning board, Phil Byrnes to a five-year position as chair of the zoning board of appeals, Dan Kuper to a five-year position on the historical preservation and architectural advisory review committee, Bill Carr as advisor to the planning board, and Russ Brownback, Ron Luteran and Amy Conley each to a one-year term on the village ethics committee.

The board retained its monthly meeting schedule for 7 p.m. on the first Monday of every month in the village office and retained the Cazenovia Republican as its official newspaper.

The complete list of village organizational appointments for its 2016 calendar year may be viewed in the village office during regular business hours.

