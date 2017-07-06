LETTER: Thanks to White Glove for respectful handling of a difficult task

Jul 06, 2017 admin Baldwinsville Messenger, Your Opinion
To the editor:
I recently arranged for White Glove Waste & Recycling of Baldwinsville to remove a very large pile of things that, sadly, had to be thrown away after the passing of my beloved stepfather. I didn’t want to reduce his life to a dumpster that would have sat in the driveway, so for six or seven weeks, everything was piled inside my dad’s garage.
While waiting for White Glove that morning, I worried that I had made a mistake. Would these garbage guys be boisterous, joking around as they carted away the belongings of someone I loved? Would they toss things from afar into the back of that monstrous truck, making a game of it? After all, this was just a “garbage” pickup to them, all in a day’s work, right?
All my worries were for naught. White Glove owner Brett Maring and his crew could not have been more respectful of the job they were doing. If they spoke at all, it was so softly that I couldn’t hear them. Every armload was carried from the garage to the truck and placed inside. Nobody ran, nobody joked around, nobody made a game of it.
I shall always be grateful for the professionalism and respect of Brett Maring and his crew. Thank you, White Glove.
Baldwinsville
