LETTER: Memorial Day Parade Committee thanks the community

To the editor:

We thank the parade participants, the parade supporters and the attendees of the Baldwinsville Memorial Day Parade. There were concerns that the weather would possibly prohibit this year’s parade.

It was amazing to all that as the kick-off time for the parade approached, the clouds moved out and the sun shone on Baldwinsville. The memorial ceremony at the post office started on time with the recital of the Pledge of Allegiance by our local Boys Scouts, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Brownie Troops, veterans’ organizations and the public.

As the parade progressed through the village streets, lined with veteran-dedicated American flags, Baldwinsville community patriotism shone. After the memorial ceremony to fallen sailors and Marines on the Seneca River bridge, the parade continued to the Veterans Memorial at Riverview Cemetery for the main memorial service.

At the Riverview Memorial Cemetery, the memorial speeches given by Village Mayor Richard Clarke and President of the Day Michael Lefancheck were awe-inspiring. Pearl Harbor Survivor Lawrence Parry speaking of his experience at the Pearl Harbor Attack on Dec. 7, 1941, instilled an understanding of the effects of war that our military veterans endure, have endured and carry with them for their lifetime.

Baldwinsville High School students gave outstanding recitals of “Logan’s Orders,” “Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address” and “In Flanders Field.” The memorial ceremony closed with a Salute over Graves by the American Legion Post 113 firing detail and the playing of “Taps” by Baldwinsville High School buglers.

Every year the Baldwinsville Memorial Day Observance and parade is held on the traditional day of recognition, May 30. The dedication for this year’s observance was as follows:

“Lest We Forget: “December 7, 1941/Attack on Pearl Harbor/A Day of Infamy “Dedicated to the men and women who endured and gave their last full measure in the defense of the United States. We remember the sacrifices given by all to insure the freedoms of our country and thank our military veterans from all wars involving the United States of America. “We remember, honor and thank you! “All gave some; some gave all.”

Memorial Day Parade Committee

Baldwinsville

