Endorsements made for fall elections in DeWitt

The Town of DeWitt Democratic Committee and DeWitt Republican Committee have both held caucuses and made endorsements for the upcoming fall town elections in DeWitt.

On the ballot for town supervisor will be incumbent Democratic nominee Edward Michalenko and Republican nominee Greg Scicchitano, who both ran against each other two years ago in a race for the same seat.

The DeWitt Republicans have selected Mike Durkin to run for one of the three open town councilor seats, and the DeWitt Democrats have selected incumbents Joe Chiarenza and Kerin Rigney along with former town board member Jack Dooling to run for town board.

Current board member Karen Docter has been selected by the Democrats to run for Town Justice and the Republicans have selected incumbent Bob Jokl.

Incumbent Town Clerk/Tax Receiver Angela Epolito has been nominated to run by the Democrats. For Highway Superintendent, incumbent Rocco Conte has been slated to run by the Republicans.

To learn more about these committees, go to dewittdemocrats.org for the Democratic party or dewittgop.com for the Republican party.

