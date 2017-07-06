Deer tick population a problem in DeWitt

To the editor:

The population of deer ticks is expected to rise significantly this summer, according to Brian Leydet, a tick researcher at SUNY ESF. It is due to the humid weather.

As this also means an increase in cases of Lyme disease, it is good news that Town Supervisor, Ed Michalenko, is preparing recommendations to cut the large numbers of deer in our neighborhoods. The plan will be to use methods similar to those used in Fayetteville.

I have neighbors and family members who have developed Lyme disease and or have had to remove ticks. It’s encouraging to see local government take on this issue and try to come up with a smart, practical and effective solution.

Janice Scully

DeWitt

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story