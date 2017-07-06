Deer tick population a problem in DeWitt

Jul 06, 2017 admin Eagle Bulletin, Your Opinion
To the editor:
The population of deer ticks is expected to rise significantly this summer, according to Brian Leydet, a tick researcher at SUNY ESF. It is due to the humid weather.
As this also means an increase in cases of Lyme disease, it is good news that Town Supervisor, Ed Michalenko, is preparing recommendations to cut the large numbers of deer in our neighborhoods. The plan will be to use methods similar to those used in Fayetteville.
I have neighbors and family members who have developed Lyme disease and or have had to remove ticks. It’s encouraging to see local government take on this issue and try to come up with a smart, practical and effective solution.
Janice Scully
DeWitt
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Jul 06, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Jul 06, 2017
Jul 06, 2017
Jul 06, 2017
Jul 06, 2017