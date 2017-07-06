Canton Woods: Sign up for Food $en$e

By Ruth Troy

Director

Canton Woods is a Food $en$e location. Food $en$e is a monthly food buying co-op for anyone who wants to stretch their grocery dollars. The Food $en$e package is $20.50.The July deadline is 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 17. For more details call the Center (315) 638-4536.

The Lafayette Community Band will perform at Canton Woods at 7 p.m. Tuesday July, 11. The Senior Activity Group is holding an ice cream social at 6 p.m. before the concert begins. Come and enjoy a favorite summer treat and lively music. The concert is free and open to the public. Make a paid ($3) reservation for the ice cream social by July 7.

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be available at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Canton Woods. If you have any questions about your National Grid bill, this is the time to get answers.

Do you enjoy experimenting with new recipes and sharing ideas with other creative cooks and chefs in the making? Join us at 3 p.m. Monday, July 17. Folks who like to cook will gather to discuss recipes and favorite cooking techniques. In the future we hope to have guest speakers and focus on everything fun and food related! Call and let us know you plan to join us at (315) 638-4536.

The Baldwinsville Rotary is hosting their free Summer Senior Citizen Picnic from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Canton Woods. Reservations are required by Friday, July 21. Call Canton Woods at (315) 638-4536.

Come on back to the center at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 27, for our Summer Entertainment Series featuring Larry Sarafini. Enjoy an afternoon of music and sing along to the songs you love.

Canton Woods Car Show is a favorite summer tradition. Looking ahead Canton Woods’ eighth annual Car Show is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Monday Aug. 7. The rain date is Monday, Aug. 14. Plan to spend a fun evening enjoying classic cars, great music and maybe even a burger at Canton Woods.

On Tuesday, Aug. 8, Canton Woods welcomes The Stan Colella All Star Band! The band will perform at 10 a.m. This will be a wonderful performance you will want to see.

September is just around the corner. Walk for the Woods 2017 is set for 9 a.m. Saturday Sept. 16. Join us for this wellness event which is an annual fund raiser for Canton Woods. Everyone is welcome to participate in the Walk for the Woods including your four legged family members. Local business may support Canton Woods by sponsoring the Walk for the Woods 2017. Contact the center if you wish to register for the Walk for the Woods 2017 or if you would like to sponsor the Walk for the Woods 2017; (315) 638-4536. Registration forms also available on the Village of Baldwinsville website.

Canton Woods now has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe and environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation at (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Friday July 14, the menu includes homemade old fashioned meatloaf with mushroom gravy, garlic red skinned smashed potatoes, steamed broccoli florets and fruit cocktail. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

