Jul 06, 2017 Eagle Bulletin, News, Schools

Bright Beginnings teacher retires after 16 years

Pictured is Terri Case with some students at the Spring Fever celebration. (Submitted Photo)

Students at Bright Beginnings Nursery School in Fayetteville recently celebrated the end of their Spring Fever camp, and said good-bye to a long-time teacher. Terri Case is retiring after 16 years at Bright Beginnings. She and her husband Tom will enjoy their time visiting their children and have plans to spend time in the warmer weather of Hilton Head, South Carolina.

