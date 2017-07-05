Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

by Hope Allyn and Fallon Lynn

10 Years Ago

Ten years ago this week an ad ran in the Skaneateles Press for the Curbstone Festival. This festival is an annual tradition here in our town that has been a fun outing for families during the month of July. Not only does this attract the locals, but also the festival drags tourists from all over to get great deals. Although the festival only runs on three streets, Genesee, Jordan, and Fennell, our businesses flourish.

25 Years Ago

Twenty-five years ago, The Rosamond Gifford Charitable Corporation granted $5,760 to the Literacy Volunteers of Greater Syracuse. This gracious donation was used to contribute to training workshops for those who are not accustomed to English as a primary language. These workshops gave people an opportunity to work on their English one-on-one with helpful teachers, each of the workshops were 21 hours long (at least two hours a week), and the waiting list for students had been as high as 80 individuals waiting for a spot. These workshops helped students learn English and adjust to the environment around them. The Rosamond Gifford Lecture Series kicks off its 2017 season on September 12th with Pulitzer Prize winning author Colson Whitehead. Tickets are already on sale through the On Center.

50 Years Ago

Half of a century ago, this week, an article published in the Skaneateles Press discussed a speech given by Gene Tunney, heavyweight champion of the world, 1926. Tunney spoke in Yonkers, New York, discussing independence and, “local pride”. Skaneateles absolutely loved what Tunney had to say; we applied his words to our small town. Having a role model like Tunney defend small town independence gave Skaneateles a sense of pride.

75 Years Ago

Seventy-five years ago a party of three Chinese men and one Chinese woman were held in jail when passing through Auburn, because they were mistaken for being Japanese. Because there was no reason for the arrest, they were released and received apologies from the police force. Today, with WWII being 75 years in the past, there is much less of a stigma against the Japanese, but this cannot be said for all ethnicities.

100 Years Ago

One hundred years ago today an article was posted advertising an all fruit diet for the sole purpose of bleeding less when injured. The idea was that fruit would supply the blood with fibrin, a substance that would coagulate the blood and prevent almost any blood loss when injured. Today, all fruit diets are considered nutritionally limiting, and while they may help if faced with injury from an accident, stitches are a less extreme measure than centralizing your entire diet around fruit.

