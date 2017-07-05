Storm forces cancellation of Lorenzo Driving Competition

The Lorenzo Driving Competition returns to Cazenovia July 15-16, once again on the central great lawn of the Lorenzo State Historic Site. (photo courtesy LDC)

The 2017 Lorenzo Driving Competition has been cancelled because of substantial damage to the showgrounds by last weekend’s storm.

The competition, a Cazenovia summer tradition for 41 years, is held on the great front lawn of the Lorenzo State Historic Site, which was torn up when the storm blew through. Given the extent of the damage, the short amount of time to repair the grounds before the July 15 show, and additional rain in the forecast, the LDC Board of Directors voted unanimously Monday night, July 3, to cancel this year’s show.

“While the decision was difficult to make, it was very clear that it was the right one for all involved,” said Carol Buckhout, president of the LDC Board. “We did not make this decision without significant discussion and deliberation by all board members and key management personnel at the Lorenzo State Historic Site.”

Buckhout said the safety of the competitors was the “paramount concern.”

The storm came though Cazenovia on Saturday afternoon. The annual CAVAC craft fair was going on at the Lorenzo grounds and the torrential rain and high winds caused major havoc. Tents were blown down, damaged and destroyed. Cars and equipment were stranded in high water and had to be pulled out of the mud and towed.

The resulting damage to the Lorenzo site was significant, Buckhout said.

“In addition, the surrounding area sustained similar damage in the way of downed trees and washed out roads and driveways,” she said, and the Board had already determined that the cross-country Pleasure Drive – a signature Lorenzo event – could not take place because of the destruction.

Buckhout said the Board is already looking ahead: “With luck, we will be able to offer the Lorenzo Driving Competition on the third weekend of July 2018.”

