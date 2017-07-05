Sno Top turns 60: Iconic ice cream spot will celebrate with July 8 event

Vince and Kathy Giordano stand in front of Sno Top in Manlius. The shop is celebrating 60 years in business, and has been under the operation of the Girodanos since 1974. (Hayleigh Gowans)

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

For many native to the Manlius area, the opening of Sno Top each year signifies the end of the often harsh Syracuse winter and beginning of warmer weather. And soon, the business will celebrate 60 years of providing sweet treats to generations of families.

Sno Top was built in 1957 on a parcel of property owned by Wilbur Chapman, in front of the Manlius Mart which was built behind the area of Sno Top. The Chapmans owned the ice cream business for a number of years, then it passed through the hands of several other families before being purchased by Vince and Kathy Giordano in 1974.

The shop was built in the “Dairy Queen” style, with a sloped roof and sign on top. Vince said Sno Top was built identical to the North Pole ice cream shop in Chittenango, which still stands today.

Vince was interested in purchasing Sno Top because he had a background working at the ice cream stand in Suburban Park, but it had closed after the 1973 season.

When they first started the business, the Giordanos remember there was a lot to learn.

“Before we bought the business, I had never even made an ice cream cone in my life. I still spin soft serve cones backwards because I learned it the wrong way,” said Kathy.

Kathy remembers being wary because they had two small children at home in 1974, Karen and Frank, and she was unsure how they were going to juggle the responsibilities of owning and operating a business while still spending time with family.

In the end, Kathy said she has no regrets because Sno Top became a family-business and their children and even grandchildren have worked at the shop.

When they first started, the Giordanos employed five other employees to help with the shop but Manlius has grown a lot since then, said Kathy, and they now employ 18 part-time and one full-time employee each season.

Throughout the years, the Giordanos have kept informed of industry trends by participation in various ice cream associations, most notably the National Ice Cream Retailers Association (NICRA), a group Vince has served as past president of. For the past 12 years, Sno Top has received awards from the NICRA.

When the Giordanos first began operating the business, there were two soft-serve ice cream machines that dished out vanilla and chocolate ice cream with the option of a dip coat. Since then, the menu has vastly expanded to include sherbets, Dole Whip flavors, sundaes, twinkle kote, sprinkles, old fashion ice cream sodas, flurries and glaciers, to name a few. Vince said over the years it has become important to expand the menu to include dairy-free and no sugar options to ensure everyone in a family is able to enjoy a trip for ice cream.

The unique Trash Can Sundae is something Vince said he picked up from attending annual conventions, and he learned about the flurry machine when it was introduced and they purchased a machine to expand the menu and now offers more than 30 different flurry mixes.

“I think it’s the quality of the product that keeps people coming back,” said Vince. “For some people who move out of the area and come back to visit, their first stop is Sno Top. I think the memories people have here are also what keep them coming back.”

Kathy said the most memorable part of owning the business for over four decades is getting to work with the young employees each year, some who come back for several summers in a row. To get to see how the young employees interact with each other is fun, said Kathy, and there have been two couples that met at Sno Top who eventually got married.

“The kids are the most memorable part of my years here. You learn so much from them and I’ve made so many memories here,” said Kathy. “It really has been a great business and I have no regrets.”

Giving back to the community is something the Giordanos have always felt was important, and they are currently the main sponsor for the Manlius Little League and a sponsor of the summer library reading programs in Manlius, Fayetteville and Cazenovia where children are incentivized to read by providing those who do with coupons for ice cream at Sno Top. They also support the Manlius Historical Society, the Manlius Lions Club and other various organizations in the area.

“It’s just something we felt we had to do,” said Vince. “The community has been good to us so it’s only right we give back when we can.”

For the future, Vince said he would like to see Sno Top stay in business and has hopes it can stay in his family’s ownership for at least some time once he and Kathy decide to step back.

On Saturday, July 8, Sno Top will celebrate their 60th anniversary from 1 to 5 p.m. with reduced price ice cream, 60-cent small plain ice cream cones and 60-cent hot dogs, music from the Dinosaur Radio station and other various activities for families.

To view historical photos and candids of Sno Top throughout the year, visit the shop at 315 Fayette St. in Manlius. To learn more about Sno Top, visit sno-top.com or like their page on Facebook.

