Sheriff’s deputy earns certification as fire investigator

Jul 05, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Crime, News

Sheriff’s deputy earns certification as fire investigator

Madison County has a new weapon in its arsenal for fires of a suspicious nature – a certified fire investigator.

Undersheriff John Ball announced that Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad L. Chapman was recently certified by the New York State office of Fire Prevention and Control, which is accredited as a certified fire investigator by the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications. Chapman is the sheriff’s office lead evidence technician as well as a certified accident reconstructionist.

“This is a unique and very uncommon combination of qualifications — being a deputy sheriff, advance certifications as an evidence technician and in evidence management, and now as a fire investigator — a combination of qualifications and experience that will bring an exceptionally high level of investigative quality to any suspicious fire incident,” Ball said.

“Cooperation between the fire service and law enforcement in the investigation of fires and the prevention of arson is more critical today than ever,” said Madison County Fire Coordinator Douglas Shattuck. “The efforts of the sheriff’s office to support the Madison County Fire Investigation Unit is an excellent example of how collaboration increases effectiveness, and leads to success for the citizens of Madison County.”

Chapman will be available to assist any fire department or law enforcement agency in Madison County if requested, Ball said.

Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

